LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
03/14 05:35:01 pm
3966 GBp   +1.56%
Unilever says place in FTSE 100 Index still to be determined

03/15/2018 | 08:50am CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever (>> Unilever) (>> Unilever (NL)) said its continued inclusion in the FTSE 100 Index still had to be determined after it said on Thursday it was scrapping its dual Anglo-Dutch corporate structure in favour of Rotterdam.

"We will continue with the premium listing in the UK, which means the full UK corporate governance requirements will apply to the company," CFO Graeme Pitkethly said in an interview.

"What we can't determine is index inclusion; index inclusion is different to your listing. Because of confidentiality we haven't yet engaged with the index providers and it is up to the index providers to determine who is in their listing or not in their listing."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Stocks treated in this article : Unilever (NL), London Stock Exchange, Unilever
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 2 093 M
EBIT 2018 975 M
Net income 2018 509 M
Debt 2018 835 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 26,58
P/E ratio 2019 23,00
EV / Sales 2018 6,97x
EV / Sales 2019 6,28x
Capitalization 13 752 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange Technical Analysis Chart | LSE | GB00B0SWJX34 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 43,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Warren CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Christopher F. Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
Raffaele Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Paul Heiden Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE4.56%19 227
CME GROUP15.84%57 586
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.52%46 011
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC6.38%44 062
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.21.33%29 832
DEUTSCHE BOERSE13.17%26 447
