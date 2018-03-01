ADM to Buy 50% Stake in Russian Sweeteners, Starches Business

By Colin Kellaher

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Thursday said it agreed to buy a 50% stake in the sweeteners and starches business of Russia's Aston Foods & Food Ingredients.

ADM said it will own 50% of Aston's corn wet mills in Ibred and Novlyanka, which are located close to major customers in the Russian food and beverage industry.

The Chicago agribusiness giant said the deal, which builds on previous growth in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, is expected to close late in the second quarter.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

