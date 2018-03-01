Log in
LONDON SUGAR
ADM to Buy 50% Stake in Russian Sweeteners, Starches Business

03/01/2018 | 01:38pm CET

By Colin Kellaher

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Thursday said it agreed to buy a 50% stake in the sweeteners and starches business of Russia's Aston Foods & Food Ingredients.

ADM said it will own 50% of Aston's corn wet mills in Ibred and Novlyanka, which are located close to major customers in the Russian food and beverage industry.

The Chicago agribusiness giant said the deal, which builds on previous growth in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, is expected to close late in the second quarter.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Write to Colin Kellaher at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY -0.29% 41.52 Delayed Quote.6.21%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.94% 374 End-of-day quote.5.63%
NEW YORK COCOA 0.04% 2240 End-of-day quote.17.89%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.21% 482.75 End-of-day quote.5.91%
Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LONDON SUGAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
