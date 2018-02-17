Archer Daniels Midland : ADM, Syngenta Settle in Biotech Corn Case -- Market Talk

Swiss seed maker Syngenta has taken another step toward resolving the legal issues over its Agrisure Viptera biotech corn, settling a lawsuit filed by grain giant Archer Daniels Midland. ADM, along with hundreds of farmers and other grain companies such as Cargill, sued Syngenta in 2014 over the corn, which Syngenta sold to U.S. farmers before Chinese authorities approved it to be imported there. After China rejected cargoes containing the corn, ADM and other plaintiffs sought to hold Syngenta accountable for losses. Syngenta denied it acted improperly. An ADM spokeswoman confirmed the settlement, earlier reported by Reuters, but did not disclose the terms. A Syngenta spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)