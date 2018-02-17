Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Sugar       

LONDON SUGAR
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Archer Daniels Midland : ADM, Syngenta Settle in Biotech Corn Case -- Market Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 05:03am CET

Swiss seed maker Syngenta has taken another step toward resolving the legal issues over its Agrisure Viptera biotech corn, settling a lawsuit filed by grain giant Archer Daniels Midland. ADM, along with hundreds of farmers and other grain companies such as Cargill, sued Syngenta in 2014 over the corn, which Syngenta sold to U.S. farmers before Chinese authorities approved it to be imported there. After China rejected cargoes containing the corn, ADM and other plaintiffs sought to hold Syngenta accountable for losses. Syngenta denied it acted improperly. An ADM spokeswoman confirmed the settlement, earlier reported by Reuters, but did not disclose the terms. A Syngenta spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON SUGAR
05:03aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM, Syngenta Settle in Biotech Corn Case -- Market Tal..
DJ
02/16COCA COLA : Betting Big on Smaller Packages
DJ
02/16COCA COLA : Posts Loss From Tax Charge
DJ
02/16Nestlé Fails U.S. Taste Test -- WSJ
DJ
02/15Nestle Net Profit Declines; Won't Renew L'Oreal Shareholder Pact -- Earnings ..
DJ
02/15Nestlé Sales Growth Weakens to Slowest in Decades -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/15Nestlé Sales Growth Weakens to Slowest in Decades -- Update
DJ
02/15Nestle Net Profit Declines; Won't Renew L'Oreal Shareholder Pact
DJ
02/14PEPSICO : Swings to a Loss -- WSJ
DJ
02/12Cocoa Falls on Oversupply Concerns
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LONDON SUGAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.