Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Their Investment in LongFin Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LFIN

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
against LongFin Corp. (“LongFin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFIN) and
certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States
District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under
18-cv-03462, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who
purchased or otherwise acquired Longfin securities between December 15,
2017 through April 2, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”),
seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the
federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and
20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and
Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of
its top officials.
Longfin purports to be an independent finance and technology company
that offers commodity trading, alternative risk transfer, and carry
trade financing services. It also provides hedging and risk management
solutions to importers, exporters, and small medium business enterprises.
Shortly after going public, Longfin announced that it was buying
Ziddu.com (“Ziddu”) to enable global trade through the use of blockchain
technology. Longfin purchased Ziddu from an affiliate of its Chief
Executive Officer and Chairman, Venkata S. Meenavalli, in exchange for
2.5 million Longfin Class A common shares.
On this news, the price of Longfin stock increased from $5.39 per share
on December 14, 2017, to close at $72.38 per share on December 18, 2017,
an increase of more than 1,200% in just two trading days.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s
business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) Longfin had misrepresented material facts about its business and
operations, including the extent of its capabilities at its New York
offices and the identity and qualifications of key employees; (ii)
Longfin had material weaknesses in its operations and internal controls
over financial reporting; (iii) Longfin was ineligible for inclusion in
the Russell Indices; (iv) Longfin’s lack of profitability had imperiled
its ability to continue as a going concern; and (v) as a result of the
foregoing, Longfin’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements
about Longfin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially
false and misleading at all relevant times.
On March 26, 2018, Citron Research posted a tweet on Twitter.com
accusing the Company of inaccuracies in its financial reporting and
fraud. The same day, FTSE Russell issued a statement announcing that
Longfin would be removed from its global indices after market close on
March 28, 2018, approximately 12 days after being added.
On this news, Longfin’s share price fell $11.82, or 16.62%, to close at
$59.28 on March 26, 2018. The stock continued to decline over the next
trading sessions, closing on April 2, 2018, at $14.31 per share, for a
total decline of $61.21 per share since the stock’s close on March 23,
2018.
On March 27, 2018, CNBC published an article entitled “Longfin
loses more than a third of its value after the controversial
cryptocurrency stock is booted from the Russell 2000 index.” In the
article, Meenavalli stated that Longfin would be taking “‘legal action’”
against Citron for its negative comments.
On this news, Longfin’s share price fell $17.42, or 50.23%, over two
trading days, to close at $17.26 on March 29, 2018.
On April 2, 2018, after the market closed, Longfin filed its annual
report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its
2017 fiscal year. The filing revealed that the Company was subject to an
SEC investigation (which later led to a Court-imposed freeze on $27
million in illicit trading proceeds), suffered from a multitude of
material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting,
and may not be able to continue as a going concern.
On this news, Longfin’s share price fell $4.42, or 30.88%, to close at
$9.89 on April 3, 2018.
