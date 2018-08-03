Longfor : PUBLIC OFFERING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF 2018 DOMESTIC ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ᎲಳණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(formerly known as Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. ᎲಳήପϞࠢʮ̡)

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 960)

PUBLIC OFFERING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF 2018 DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 3 July 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the approval on the public offering of domestic corporate bonds. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcement.

Chongqing Longhu Development Company Limited* (ࠠᅅᎲಳΆุן࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡) (the "Issuer"), an indirect subsidiary of the Company has issued the first tranche of Domestic Corporate Bonds to qualified investors on 1 and 2 August 2018, and it has a principal amount of RMB3 billion (the "First Tranche of 2018 Domestic Corporate Bonds").

The Issuer and the co-lead underwriter have determined that the actual issue size for the First Tranche of 2018 Domestic Corporate Bonds will be five years bonds of RMB3 billion with a coupon rate of 4.96%, the Issuer shall be entitled to adjust the coupon rate after the end of the third year and the investors shall be entitled to sell back the bonds.

The First Tranche of 2018 Domestic Corporate Bonds are non-guaranteed bonds.

The Issuer has received "AAA" rating from credit rating agency China Chengxin Securities Rating Company Limited* (ʕ༐ڦᗇՎ൙ПϞࠢʮ̡) on the Issuer and the First Tranche of 2018 Domestic Corporate Bonds.

Details of the First Tranche of 2018 Domestic Corporate Bonds are published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By Order of the Board

Longfor Group Holdings Limited

Wu Yajun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members: Madam Wu Yajun, Mr. Shao Mingxiao, Mr. Zhao Yi and Mr. Li Chaojiang who are executive Directors; and Mr. Frederick Peter Churchouse, Mr. Chan Chi On, Derek, Mr. Xiang Bing and Mr. Zeng Ming who are independent non-executive Directors.

* for identification purpose only