LOTTO24 AG
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2018 | 10:45am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
19.03.2018 / 10:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: http://lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html English: http://lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html


19.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665477  19.03.2018 

© EQS 2018
