03/19/2018 | 10:45am CET
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
19.03.2018 / 10:40
LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018
German: http://lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
English: http://lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html
