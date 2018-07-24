Log in
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
Louisiana Pacific : SALA Architects Remodels 1907 Victorian Home to Achieve Net-Zero Status While Preserving Traditional Aesthetic with LP® SmartSide® Lap Siding

07/24/2018 | 07:10pm CEST

LP Building Products, a proven leader in innovative, high-performance building solutions, recently added a new case study to its online product literature portfolio. The case study spotlights Stewart and Linda Herman’s net-zero Victorian era home remodeling project in Minneapolis and Marc Sloot, Senior Associate at SALA Architects, who chose LP® SmartSide® Smooth Texture Lap Siding, Trim and Fascia to preserve the home’s historic aesthetic, while ensuring the durability needed to resist Minnesota’s harsh winters.

With the Hermans’ goal of preserving the traditional aesthetic in mind, Sloot sought alternative products to those he’d used previously. He says, “I saw LP SmartSide siding and asked the industry professionals’ opinions on it. They were all really positive in the things they had to say about LP SmartSide.” With this, Sloot decided to use LP SmartSide Smooth Texture Lap Siding, Trim and Fascia for the project.

One of the ways Sloot strove for net-zero energy was through better insulation. To increase the insulation, the entire outer “skin” of the home was removed. At that point, SALA needed to re-side the entire home. For architects like SALA interested in environmentally friendly builds, LP SmartSide products are a responsible choice since they are sustainably sourced from SFI®.

In addition to its sustainability qualities, LP SmartSide products delivered a sought-after look that would embrace the historical look of the home. According to Sloot, “By using LP SmartSide siding, we could embrace and enhance the beauty that was already there.”

The Minneapolis Net-Zero Victorian was completed in Spring 2017. The Hermans say that their remodeled home has gone beyond their expectations, in part through the use of LP SmartSide engineered wood siding products. In terms of enhancing the original beauty, Stewart says, “What we achieved is a 100 percent traditional look. It looks like a brand new 1907 house.”

To learn more about LP SmartSide Lap Siding visit: https://lpcorp.com/products/exterior/siding-trim/products/lap-siding.

About LP Building Products

As a proven leader in high performance building solutions, LP Building Products manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets, light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
