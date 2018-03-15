LPKF Laser & Electronics : Goetz Bendele appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

Log in
03/15/2018 | 01:25pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Goetz Bendele appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

15-March-2018 / 13:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 15 March 2018 - The Supervisory Board of laser machine manufacturer LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today appointed Dr. Goetz M. Bendele as new Chief Executive Officer. His term of office commences on 1 May 2018, the contract runs for three years.

Bendele, 47, has a Ph.D. in Physics. He has extensive sales and management experience as well as wide knowledge of technology, product innovation, and product development. Most recently, Bendele was a Partner at Infosys Limited in Seattle where he was responsible for their consulting business for technology companies on the U.S. West Coast. Before that, he served as Managing Director of chip manufacturer TSMC's solar business in Europe. In addition, he has almost 10 years of experience as a management consultant for high tech companies in Europe, the U.S. and Asia with McKinsey & Company.

The Supervisory Board is convinced that Bendele, thanks to his many years of experience in the semiconductor, electronics and solar industries, is the perfect fit for successfully implementing LPKF's growth strategy. LPKF will also benefit from the new CEO's experience in building new businesses in international markets.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG's shares are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).


Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

15-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

664507  15-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
