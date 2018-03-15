LPKF Laser & Electronics : Goetz Bendele appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Goetz Bendele appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG



15-March-2018 / 13:17 CET/CEST

Garbsen, 15 March 2018 - The Supervisory Board of laser machine manufacturer LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today appointed Dr. Goetz M. Bendele as new Chief Executive Officer. His term of office commences on 1 May 2018, the contract runs for three years.



Bendele, 47, has a Ph.D. in Physics. He has extensive sales and management experience as well as wide knowledge of technology, product innovation, and product development. Most recently, Bendele was a Partner at Infosys Limited in Seattle where he was responsible for their consulting business for technology companies on the U.S. West Coast. Before that, he served as Managing Director of chip manufacturer TSMC's solar business in Europe. In addition, he has almost 10 years of experience as a management consultant for high tech companies in Europe, the U.S. and Asia with McKinsey & Company.



The Supervisory Board is convinced that Bendele, thanks to his many years of experience in the semiconductor, electronics and solar industries, is the perfect fit for successfully implementing LPKF's growth strategy. LPKF will also benefit from the new CEO's experience in building new businesses in international markets.



