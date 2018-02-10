LPP : X FASHION ILLUSTRATION

We know that artistic education and promotion of promising creators is invaluable. For this reason, we decided to be a partner of the international exhibition 'Across Europe With Best Fashion Illustration', which will be presented in five Polish cities throughout 2018. We present the works of several fashion illustrators, who collaborate with major magazines and fashion brands on daily basis. Kasia Smoczyńska from Reserved is among them.

The patronage on the exhibition is the next project that promotes artistic education and careers in creative sector. We have supported art colleges and young creators for years by sparing practical know-how and offering attractive ways of career development.

A wide range of works and techniques is presented in the exhibition, from watercolour to digital graphics. The aesthetics of works varies as well - from minimalistic sketches to intense, nearly abstract constructs. However, the illustrations have one thing in common - they present the illustrator's creative idea of a piece of clothing, that will end up in the hands of clothing technologists, fashion buyers and tailors and at the very end - the consumers. The exhibition is dedicated not only to the fashion admirers, but also arts and design enthusiasts.

Check the schedule of the exhibition here:

Kraków, Galeria Krakowska, 7 - 27 stycznia 2018

Warszawa, CH Promenada, 29 stycznia - 17 lutego 2018

Łódź, Manufaktura, 19 lutego - 10 marca 2018

Wrocław, Aleja Bielany, 12 - 31 marca 2018

Gdańsk, Galeria Bałtycka, 3 - 21 kwietnia 2018

Gdańsk, Lotnisko im. Lecha Wałęsy, 23 kwietnia - 12 maja 2018

LPP X FASHION THINK TANK

Galeria Krakowska, 18th of January 2018, 6:30 PM

As a part of the exhibition in Cracow, we met with students of art colleges and enthusiasts of fashion during LPP x Fashion Think Tank debate. There we have discussed various aspects of career in the fashion industry and answered many burning questions, f.i. how do the designer teams work, how do they find inspiration, how often do they visit fashion fairs and music festivals to search for ideas, and many, many more.

Our special guests of the debate were: Dominika Jarema - fashion designer at House, Kasia Smoczyńska - graphic designer at Reserved and Tobiasz Kujawa - journalist and blogger at 'Fashion Post' and 'Freestyle Voguing'. Maryna Tomaszewska, editor in chief at 'Fashion Post' has moderated the debate.

The guests had an opportunity to find out more about career possibilities in LPP and current recruitment offers.

Photos From X Fashion Think Tank - KrakOw 18.01.2018

Photographer: Maksim Bułkin.

