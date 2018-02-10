Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  LPP SA    LPPP   PLLPP0000011

LPP SA (LPPP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/09
9265 PLN   -4.68%
03:21a LPP : X fashion illustration
2017LPP SA : quaterly earnings release
2017 LPP : CR 49/ 2017 Revenues from sales generated by LPP SA Capital Gr..
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

LPP : X FASHION ILLUSTRATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 03:21am CET

We know that artistic education and promotion of promising creators is invaluable. For this reason, we decided to be a partner of the international exhibition 'Across Europe With Best Fashion Illustration', which will be presented in five Polish cities throughout 2018. We present the works of several fashion illustrators, who collaborate with major magazines and fashion brands on daily basis. Kasia Smoczyńska from Reserved is among them.

The patronage on the exhibition is the next project that promotes artistic education and careers in creative sector. We have supported art colleges and young creators for years by sparing practical know-how and offering attractive ways of career development.

A wide range of works and techniques is presented in the exhibition, from watercolour to digital graphics. The aesthetics of works varies as well - from minimalistic sketches to intense, nearly abstract constructs. However, the illustrations have one thing in common - they present the illustrator's creative idea of a piece of clothing, that will end up in the hands of clothing technologists, fashion buyers and tailors and at the very end - the consumers. The exhibition is dedicated not only to the fashion admirers, but also arts and design enthusiasts.

Check the schedule of the exhibition here:

  • Kraków, Galeria Krakowska, 7 - 27 stycznia 2018
  • Warszawa, CH Promenada, 29 stycznia - 17 lutego 2018
  • Łódź, Manufaktura, 19 lutego - 10 marca 2018
  • Wrocław, Aleja Bielany, 12 - 31 marca 2018
  • Gdańsk, Galeria Bałtycka, 3 - 21 kwietnia 2018
  • Gdańsk, Lotnisko im. Lecha Wałęsy, 23 kwietnia - 12 maja 2018

LPP X FASHION THINK TANK

Galeria Krakowska, 18th of January 2018, 6:30 PM

As a part of the exhibition in Cracow, we met with students of art colleges and enthusiasts of fashion during LPP x Fashion Think Tank debate. There we have discussed various aspects of career in the fashion industry and answered many burning questions, f.i. how do the designer teams work, how do they find inspiration, how often do they visit fashion fairs and music festivals to search for ideas, and many, many more.

Our special guests of the debate were: Dominika Jarema - fashion designer at House, Kasia Smoczyńska - graphic designer at Reserved and Tobiasz Kujawa - journalist and blogger at 'Fashion Post' and 'Freestyle Voguing'. Maryna Tomaszewska, editor in chief at 'Fashion Post' has moderated the debate.

The guests had an opportunity to find out more about career possibilities in LPP and current recruitment offers.

Photos From X Fashion Think Tank - KrakOw 18.01.2018

Photographer: Maksim Bułkin.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

LPP SA is one of the most dynamically developing clothing companies in Central and Eastern Europe. For 26 years the company has been consistently and successfully operating on demanding clothing markets in Poland and abroad. LPP SA manages 5 fashion brands: Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito and Sinsay. The company has a network of nearly 1700 retail stores as well as on-line stores of all its brands and it offers jobs for about 25 thousand people in offices and sales structures in Poland, European countries, Asia and Africa. LPP SA is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange within the WIG20 index and belongs to the prestigious MSCI Poland index.

Media contact:

Monika Wszeborowska

PR Manager

Tel.: +48 519 010 990

E-mail: [email protected]

www.lppsa.com

Sławomir Ronkowski

Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainable Development

Tel.: +48 571 448 369

E-mail: [email protected]

www.lppsa.com

LPP SA published this content on 10 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2018 02:20:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LPP SA
03:21a LPP : X fashion illustration
2017LPP SA : quaterly earnings release
2017 LPP : CR 49/ 2017 Revenues from sales generated by LPP SA Capital Group in Octob..
2017 LPP : CR 48/2017 Annex to a significant agreement
2017 LPP : Zmiany w składzie Rady Nadzorczej LPP SA
2017 LPP : CR 45/2017 Changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board of LPP SA
2017 LPP : CR 44/2017 Information on the transaction on the issuer’s shares
2017 LPP : CR 43/2017 Revenues from sales generated by LPP SA Capital Group in Septem..
2017 LPP : CR 42/2017 Admission of the series L LPP SA shares to the GPW main market
2017 LPP : CR 41/2017 Information on the 2018 targets of the LPP CG
More news
Financials ( PLN)
Sales 2017 7 018 M
EBIT 2017 557 M
Net income 2017 431 M
Finance 2017 250 M
Yield 2017 0,51%
P/E ratio 2017 39,15
P/E ratio 2018 30,97
EV / Sales 2017 2,41x
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
Capitalization 17 163 M
Chart LPP SA
Duration : Period :
LPP SA Technical Analysis Chart | LPPP | PLLPP0000011 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LPP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 809  PLN
Spread / Average Target -27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Piechocki Chairman-Management Board
Jerzy Lubianiec Chairman-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz Vice Chairman-Management Board & Finance Director
Wojciech Olejniczak Member-Supervisory Board
Arkadiusz Piotr Piechocki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPP SA3.00%5 020
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE-3.24%147 625
VF CORPORATION6.42%31 118
HENNES & MAURITZ-17.20%25 252
THE SWATCH GROUP0.81%23 199
PVH CORPORATION8.75%10 976
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.