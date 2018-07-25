LSB Industries, Inc. : Reports Operating Results for the 2018 Second Quarter
07/25/2018 | 10:09pm CEST
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced
results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Second Quarter Highlights
Net sales of $103.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared
to adjusted net sales(1) of $105.2 million for the second
quarter of 2017 ($122.9 million originally reported) which excludes
$15.6 million for the comparative impact to revenue from new revenue
recognition standards adopted in 2018 primarily related to the Baytown
facility, that are not reflected in prior year financials, and $2.1
million from businesses sold in the second and third quarters of 2017
Net loss of $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to
a loss of $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2017
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $17.8 million for the second quarter
of 2018, compared to $21.7 million ($22.2 million originally reported)
excluding $0.5 million from businesses sold in 2017
“Our second quarter performance was disappointing relative to our
expectations headed into the period,” stated Daniel Greenwell, LSB’s
President and CEO. “As we previously announced, our results were
impacted by unplanned downtime at our El Dorado facility and, to a
lesser extent, our Pryor facility. As a result, we had lower production
volume of both our agricultural and industrial products resulting in
reduced sales, lower fixed cost absorption and additional costs, which
offset a material year-over-year improvement in pricing for our
agricultural products along with lower natural gas feedstock costs and
stronger sales volumes of our industrial and mining products.”
Mr. Greenwell continued, “We recognized year-over-year pricing
improvement for all of our major agricultural product categories during
the second quarter, with net pricing per ton for UAN, HDAN, and
agricultural ammonia, rising 14%, 13%, and 10% respectively, reflecting
a more favorable alignment of demand with market capacity for these
products relative to last year. While the third quarter is typically our
seasonally weakest quarter for agricultural products due to the
conclusion of the spring fertilizer season, based on third quarter
presales of UAN and ammonia, we expect a continued trend towards
stronger pricing relative to 2017 for the balance of this year. Pricing
for our industrial products was lower than the prior year’s second
quarter as a result of the lower Tampa ammonia pricing quarter over
quarter which averaged $265 a metric ton for the second quarter of 2018,
as compared to $295 a metric ton for the second quarter of 2017. Our
industrial ammonia sales volumes declined due to the aforementioned
downtime at El Dorado, however, our nitric acid and other industrial
products volumes increased 35% and 15% respectively driven by the
continued strength of the U.S. economy. Favorable trends in our mining
products business also continued, with our mining product volumes
increasing 20% as compared to the second quarter of 2017 as we continue
to gain momentum in these markets.”
“On the operations front, Cherokee’s ammonia plant once again ran at a
100% on-stream rate for the quarter, which was the sixth out of the last
seven quarters of running at this level. After delivering a 100%
on-stream rate in the first quarter, El Dorado’s ammonia plant ran at a
62% on-stream rate during the second quarter after a power outage
resulted in tube failures in the ammonia plant’s boiler. While this
disruption was an impediment to what would have otherwise been a very
good quarter, it did provide us with the opportunity to pull forward
maintenance work previously planned for the facility’s September 2018
Turnaround. As a result, we expect increased production volume and lower
Turnaround expense at El Dorado in the third quarter. Pryor’s ammonia
plant ran at a 65% on-stream rate for the second quarter, which included
the impact of downtime to repair leaks to its waste heat boiler. In the
second half of 2018, we expect on-stream rates to average approximately
94% across all facilities.”
(1) This is a Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP
Reconciliation section.
Mr. Greenwell concluded, “Our outlook for the second half of the year
calls for significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow
as compared to the same period last year as a result of anticipated
higher overall pricing relative to 2017 for the products we sell,
combined with our expectations for more consistent plant operating
rates. The technological enhancements we have been making to our
company-wide maintenance management system are largely complete and we
expect to yield increasing benefits as the year progresses. We are
confident that we have the financial flexibility to execute our strategy
aimed at delivering greater and more consistent profits and increased
value for our shareholders.”
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
(Dollars in millions)
Net
Sector
Adjusted Net
Sector
%
Net Sales by Market Sector
Sales
Mix
Sales(1)
Mix
Change
Agricultural
$ 58.0
56 %
$ 57.2
54 %
1 %
Industrial
32.8
32 %
37.6
36 %
(13) %
Mining
12.4
12 %
10.4
10 %
19 %
$ 103.2
$ 105.2
(2) %
(1) Due to the January 1, 2018 adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from
Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”), certain industrial sales are no
longer recognized. Since we adopted ASC 606 using the “modified
retrospective” method, the prior periods were not restated. However, if
we had applied ASC 606 to these specific arrangements during the second
quarter of 2017, net sales for these products would have been reduced by
approximately $15.6 million as illustrated above. Additionally, adjusted
net sales are adjusted to remove revenue associated with businesses sold
in 2017. See Non – GAAP reconciliation section for more information.
Comparison of 2018 to 2017 periods:
Net sales of our agricultural products were up slightly during the
quarter relative to the prior year period. Stronger pricing for UAN,
HDAN and agricultural ammonia was offset by lower sales volumes for
these products as a result of lower on-stream rates at the El Dorado
and Pryor facilities. With respect to industrial sales, net sales of
industrial ammonia were also impacted by lower on-stream rates at El
Dorado. However, nitric acid and AN solution sales were strong for the
quarter and low density ammonium nitrate (LDAN) sales volumes for
mining applications also increased as a result of our sales and
marketing efforts and stronger overall demand from this market.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was lower compared to the
prior year period primarily due to reduced agricultural and industrial
product volumes, partially offset by improved pricing as discussed
above, lower natural gas feedstock costs and improved mining volumes.
The following tables provide key sales metrics for our
Agricultural products:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Product (tons sold)
2018
2017
% Change
Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN)
110,336
118,488
(7
)
%
High density ammonium nitrate (HDAN)
93,126
105,115
(11
)
%
Ammonia
12,956
12,248
6
%
Other
12,822
12,829
0
%
229,240
248,680
(8
)
%
Average Selling Prices (price per ton)(A)
UAN
$
178
$
156
14
%
HDAN
$
254
$
224
13
%
Ammonia
$
316
$
288
10
%
(A) Average selling prices represent “net back” prices which are
calculated as sales less freight expenses divided by product sales
volume in tons.
The following table indicates the volumes sold of our major
Industrial products:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Product (tons sold)
2018
2017
% Change
Ammonia
41,194
66,313
(38
)
%
Nitric acid, excluding Baytown
33,504
24,806
35
%
Other Industrial Products
9,224
8,015
15
%
83,922
99,134
(15
)
%
The following table indicates the volumes sold of our major Mining
products:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Product (tons sold)
2018
2017
% Change
LDAN/HDAN/AN solution
48,001
39,940
20
%
Input Costs
Average natural gas cost/MMBtu
$
2.60
$
3.09
(16
)
%
Financial Position and Capital Expenditures
As of June 30, 2018, our total cash position was $47.2 million.
Additionally, we had approximately $34.3 million of borrowing
availability under our Working Capital Revolver. There were no
borrowings under the Working Capital Revolver at June 30, 2018.
Total long-term debt, including the current portion, was $416.4 million
at June 30, 2018 compared to $409.4 million at December 31, 2017. The
aggregate liquidation value of the Series E Redeemable Preferred at June
30, 2018, inclusive of accrued dividends of $58.4 million, was $198.2
million.
Interest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $11.7 million
compared to $9.3 million for the same period in 2017. For the full year
of 2018, we expect interest expense to be approximately $43 million.
Capital expenditures were approximately $9.2 million in the second
quarter of 2018 and $15.4 million for the first six months of 2018. For
the full year of 2018, total capital expenditures, which are related to
maintaining and enhancing safety and reliability at our facilities, are
expected to be approximately $31.0 million.
Volume Outlook
The Company’s revised outlook for sales volumes for the second half and
full year of 2018 (including lost sales related to El Dorado and
Cherokee Turnarounds) are as follows:
Products
Second Half 2018 Sales
Full Year 2018 Sales
(tons)
(tons)
Agriculture:
UAN
235,000 – 245,000
445,000 – 455,000
HDAN
90,000 – 95,000
275,000 – 285,000
Ammonia
45,000 – 55,000
90,000 – 100,000
Industrial, Mining and Other:
Ammonia
115,000 – 125,000
220,000 – 230,000
LDAN/HDAN and AN solution
85,000 – 95,000
180,000 – 190,000
Nitric Acid and Other Mixed Acids
50,000 – 60,000
100,000 – 110,000
Sulfuric Acid
60,000 – 70,000
125,000 – 135,000
DEF
6,000 – 12,000
14,000 – 19,000
LSB Industries, Inc.
LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma,
manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining,
and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in
Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates
a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s
products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers
throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company
can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.
See Accompanying Tables
LSB Industries, Inc.
Financial Highlights
Three and Six Months Ended June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
Net sales
$
103,199
$
122,853
(1)
$
203,649
$
246,197
(1)
Cost of sales
100,126
111,513
(1)
190,483
223,242
(1)
Gross profit
3,073
11,340
13,166
22,955
Selling, general and administrative expense
8,397
8,232
16,700
18,777
Other expense, net
545
3,406
451
2,155
Operating income (loss)
(5,869
)
(298
)
(3,985
)
2,023
Interest expense, net
11,693
9,292
20,999
18,650
Loss on extinguishment of debt
5,951
—
5,951
—
Non-operating other expense (income), net
(331
)
204
(1,240
)
435
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes
(23,182
)
(9,794
)
(29,695
)
(17,062
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
4,324
(2)
(2,761
)
3,402
(4,043
)
Net loss
(27,506
)
(7,033
)
(33,097
)
(13,019
)
Dividends on convertible preferred stocks
75
75
150
150
Dividends on Series E redeemable preferred stock
6,628
5,789
12,966
11,325
Accretion of Series E redeemable preferred stock
802
1,618
2,401
3,217
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(35,011
)
$
(14,515
)
$
(48,614
)
$
(27,711
)
Basic and dilutive net loss per common share:
$
(1.27
)
$
(0.53
)
$
(1.77
)
$
(1.02
)
(1) Due to the January 1, 2018 adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from
Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”), certain industrial sales and
associated cost of sales are no longer recognized. Since we adopted ASC
606 using the “modified retrospective” method, the prior periods were
not restated. If we had applied ASC 606 to these specific arrangements
during the second quarter and first half of 2017, net sales for these
products would have been reduced by approximately $15.6 million and
$33.3 million, respectively. ASC 606 had no net impact on operating
income. See Non – GAAP reconciliation section for more information.
(2) During the second quarter of 2018, we established a valuation
allowance on a portion of our federal deferred tax assets (resulting in
an income tax provision) since we currently believe that it is
more-likely-than not that a portion of our federal deferred tax assets
will not be able to be utilized.
LSB Industries, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(In Thousands)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,216
$
33,619
Accounts receivable, net
39,208
59,570
Inventories:
Finished goods
13,327
20,415
Raw materials
1,552
1,441
Total inventories
14,879
21,856
Supplies, prepaid items and other:
Prepaid insurance
4,763
10,535
Precious metals
6,640
7,411
Supplies
28,939
27,729
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
792
1,736
Other
1,434
1,284
Total supplies, prepaid items and other
42,568
48,695
Total current assets
143,871
163,740
Property, plant and equipment, net
986,737
1,014,038
Intangible and other assets, net
9,728
11,404
$
1,140,336
$
1,189,182
LSB Industries, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(In Thousands)
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
51,278
$
55,992
Short-term financing
2,480
8,585
Accrued and other liabilities
21,387
35,573
Current portion of long-term debt
12,899
9,146
Total current liabilities
88,044
109,296
Long-term debt, net
403,464
400,253
Noncurrent accrued and other liabilities
10,656
11,691
Deferred income taxes
58,229
54,787
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable preferred stocks:
Series E 14% cumulative, redeemable Class C preferred stock, no
par value, 210,000 shares issued; 139,768 outstanding; aggregate
liquidation preference of $198,197,000 ($185,231,000 at December
31, 2017)
187,421
174,959
Series F redeemable Class C preferred stock, no par value, 1 share
issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $100
—
—
Stockholders' equity:
Series B 12% cumulative, convertible preferred stock, $100 par
value; 20,000 shares issued and outstanding
2,000
2,000
Series D 6% cumulative, convertible Class C preferred stock, no
par value; 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding
1,000
1,000
Common stock, $.10 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized,
31,280,685 shares issued
3,128
3,128
Capital in excess of par value
196,792
193,956
Retained earnings
207,750
256,214
410,670
456,298
Less treasury stock, at cost:
Common stock, 2,667,122 shares (2,662,027 shares at December 31,
2017)
18,148
18,102
Total stockholders' equity
392,522
438,196
$
1,140,336
$
1,189,182
LSB Industries, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release includes certain “non-GAAP financial measures” under
the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts
in our consolidated financial statements.
EBITDA Reconciliation
EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus loss
on extinguishment of debt, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization
(DD&A) (which includes DD&A of property, plant and equipment and
amortization of intangible and other assets), plus provision for income
taxes. We believe that certain investors consider EBITDA a useful means
of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and
evaluating our financial performance. EBITDA has limitations and should
not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income,
operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income
or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all
companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA may
not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The
following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA
for the periods indicated.
LSB Consolidated($
in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net loss
$
(27.5
)
$ (7.0
)
$ (33.1
)
$
(13.0
)
Plus:
Interest expense
11.7
9.3
21.0
18.7
Loss on extinguishment of debt
6.0
-
6.0
-
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
19.5
17.5
37.8
35.1
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
4.3
(2.8
)
3.4
(4.1
)
EBITDA
$
14.0
$ 17.0
$ 35.1
$
36.7
LSB Industries, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is reported to show the impact of one time/non-cash or
non-operating items-such as, loss on sale of a business and other
property and equipment, one-time income or fees, certain fair market
value adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation, and consulting
costs associated with our 2018 reliability and purchasing initiatives.
Consulting costs associated with our 2018 reliability and purchasing
initiatives were not adjusted in the first quarter of 2018 and as a
result this was updated in the six months ended as shown below. For
comparative purposes, 2017 is also adjusted to remove the impact of
businesses sold during 2017. We historically have performed Turnaround
activities on an annual basis, however we are moving towards extending
Turnarounds to a two or three-year cycle. Rather than being capitalized
and amortized over the period of benefit, our accounting policy is to
recognize the costs as incurred. Given these Turnarounds are essentially
investments that provide benefits over multiple years, they are not
reflective of our operating performance in a given year. As a result, we
believe it is more meaningful for investors to exclude them from our
calculation of adjusted EBITDA used to assess our performance. We
believe that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA is
appropriate to provide additional information to investors about certain
items. The following tables provide reconciliations of EBITDA excluding
the impact of the supplementary adjustments. Our policy is to adjust for
non-cash, non-recurring, non-operating items that are greater than $0.5
million quarterly or cumulatively.
LSB Consolidated ($ in
millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
EBITDA:
$
14.0
$
17.0
$
35.1
$
36.7
Stock-based compensation
1.6
1.6
3.0
2.8
Derecognition of death benefit accrual
-
-
-
(1.4
)
Loss on sale of a business and other property and equipment
0.5
3.6
0.5
4.1
Fair market value adjustment on preferred stock embedded derivatives
(0.3
)
-
(1.1
)
0.6
Consulting costs associated with reliability and purchasing
initiatives
0.6
-
1.7
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
16.4
$
22.2
$
39.2
$
42.8
EBITDA from businesses sold
-
(0.5
)
-
(2.2
)
Adjusted EBITDA excluding businesses sold in 2017
$
16.4
$
21.7
$
39.2
$
40.6
Turnaround costs
1.4
-
1.7
-
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Turnaround costs
$
17.8
$
21.7
$
40.9
$
40.6
Net Sales Reconciliation
Since we adopted ASC 606 using the “modified retrospective” method, the
prior periods were not restated. As a result, we are presenting Adjusted
Net Sales to show the impact of applying ASC 606 to certain arrangements
for the first quarter of 2017 consistent with accounting treatment used
for the same period in 2018. ASC had no net impact on operating income.
Additionally, net sales are adjusted to remove revenue associated with
businesses sold in 2017.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales ($ in millions)
Agricultural
$
58.0
$
57.2
$
110.3
$
120.5
Industrial
32.8
53.2
70.9
102.1
Mining
12.4
10.4
22.4
18.0
Other
-
2.1
-
5.6
Total net sales
$
103.2
$
122.9
$
203.6
$
246.2
Impact of ASC 606 – Industrial
-
(15.6
)
-
(33.3
)
Revenue from businesses sold in 2017
-
(2.1
)
-
(5.6
)
Total adjusted net sales
$
103.2
$
105.2
$
203.6
$
207.3
Agricultural Sales Price Reconciliation
The following table provides a reconciliation of total agricultural
sales as reported under GAAP in our consolidated financial statement
reconciled to “net” sales which is calculated as sales less freight
expenses. We believe this provides a relevant industry comparison among
our peer group.