Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP (LHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lufthansa : Bundesverkehrsminister Scheuer and Lufthansa CEO Spohr both recommend...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:47am CEST
  • Recent events in Munich have shown how vulnerable the system is
  • In a side not to the talk, Scheuer and Spohr christened a Lufthansa A350

The Lufthansa fleet's tenth A350-900 has been christened on the occasion of the visit of Andreas Scheuer, Germany's Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, to Deutsche Lufthansa in Munich. Andreas Scheuer signed the naming certificate of the A350-900 together with Deutsche Lufthansa AG CEO Carsten Spohr and Kathrin Hoyer, Erfurt's Head of Cultural Affairs. The aircraft with the registration D-AIXJ now also bears the name of the city of Erfurt. The A350-900 is the world's most modern and environmentally friendly long-haul passenger aircraft.

The talk between Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer and Carsten Spohr focused on the current challenges in the aviation industry. The events at Munich airport over the past weekend in particular highlight how vulnerable the system is and how sensitively it reacts in response to disruptions. Everyone involved is aware of the issues and there is an urgent need for action, even if it is often difficult to find quick fixes. Scheuer and Spohr agreed that the current irregularities in Europe cannot become a permanent state.

Scheuer and Spohr stated that the growth of air traffic reaches limitations with an increasing frequency and that the proportionate adjustment of capacities at increasingly overburdened airports has to be discussed. They added that the infrastructure is increasingly strained and that delays or cancellations of aircraft deliveries add to these difficulties. Overall, they see the need for appropriate solutions.

'We need a strong location for aviation in Germany and companies that are optimally positioned internationally, with highly attractive offers for travelers,' said Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer. 'Customers nowadays quite rightly expect a modern and environmentally friendly fleet. The German federal government creates good conditions for airlines and airports so that the aviation industry can continue to grow. However, because the infrastructure faces increasing challenges, we have to sit down with everyone involved to develop a package of measures and discuss possible solutions.'

In order to address the current challenges, it is now the responsibility of all participants in aviation to optimize the processes, as Scheuer and Spohr put it.

'Europe's air traffic sector is growing rapidly. Many airports are already overburdened today and we are also struggling with limited capacities in the sky. Sadly, our customers feel this most of all,' said Carsten Spohr, CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. 'Our common goal going forward has to be an increase in high-quality growth that doesn't overburden existing infrastructure. Politics and industry have to cooperate to create the necessary conditions that will allow us to continue to meet our commitment to quality in the future.'

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP
06:47aLUFTHANSA : Bundesverkehrsminister Scheuer and Lufthansa CEO Spohr both recommen..
PU
07/27LUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
07/27DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
07/26LUFTHANSA : Swiss WorldCargo achieves CEIV Pharma for its airline business
AQ
07/25LUFTHANSA : For the safety on board
PU
07/25LUFTHANSA : EU to tighten checks on mental health of pilots
AQ
07/24LUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
07/24DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
07/24DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
07/24LUFTHANSA : Underground railway to the satellite building gets extended function..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/12Boeing And Airbus Book $23.8 Billion Of Orders In June 
06/20Freighter Orders Help The Boeing 777 
06/19Boeing And Airbus Book $7 Billion Of Orders In May 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
04/27Deutsche Lufthansa's (DLAKF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 896 M
EBIT 2018 2 802 M
Net income 2018 2 008 M
Debt 2018 2 966 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 5,07
P/E ratio 2019 4,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 10 166 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,4 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-27.83%11 867
DELTA AIR LINES-3.95%37 318
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.80%22 525
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%18 950
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.51%18 049
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.69%15 600
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.