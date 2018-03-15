Log in
LUFTHANSA GROUP
Lufthansa : Cargo set for another good year after swing back to profit

03/15/2018
FILE PICTURE: Bird is seen near the turbine of a McDonnell-Douglas MD-11 jet of Lufthansa Cargo AG flying above the tarmac of the Yemelyanovo International Airport, on its way to Frankfurt from Beijing and Seoul, outside the Siberian city of Krasnoya

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa Cargo is set for another good year after swinging back to profit in 2017 thanks to booming world trade, parent Lufthansa Group (>> Lufthansa Group) said on Thursday.

Lufthansa's freight division, which transports goods in specialist freighter planes plus in the bellies of Lufthansa Group airlines, reported profit of 242 million euros ($299 million) for 2017, compared with a loss of 50 million euros for 2016.

"Colleagues are fighting for the freight capacity, it's a very satisfactory position to be in," Carsten Spohr said, saying he was seeing no impact on business from trade tensions.

He said the outlook for 2018 was positive and added Lufthansa would be interested in used or new freighters for the business.

($1 = 0.8097 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Stocks treated in this article : Lufthansa Group, Fraport
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAPORT -0.07% 85.1 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 35 758 M
EBIT 2017 3 047 M
Net income 2017 2 382 M
Debt 2017 4 012 M
Yield 2017 2,82%
P/E ratio 2017 5,07
P/E ratio 2018 5,87
EV / Sales 2017 0,46x
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capitalization 12 281 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | LHA | DE0008232125 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 30,6 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Werner Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-14.71%15 198
DELTA AIR LINES0.29%40 004
AIR CHINA LTD.6.09%27 231
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.24%23 510
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.96%20 140
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.20%18 010
