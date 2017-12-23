Log in
Lufthansa Group

LUFTHANSA GROUP (LHA)
Lufthansa : Santa Claus starts his journey with Lufthansa

12/23/2017 | 02:44pm CET
  • The day before Christmas Eve, Santa Claus started his journey on Lufthansa's inaugural flight from Kuusamo (Finland)
  • Kuusamo is the airline's third winter destination in the Finnish Lapland region

Every year people all around the world are awaiting a visit from Santa Claus. This year, instead of taking his usual reindeer sleigh, Santa Claus boarded Lufthansa's first flight to ever depart Kuusamo. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Frankfurt, the airlines largest hub, where Santa Claus can connect to over 106 countries and deliver his presents on time for Christmas. Prior to departure, passengers and crew members took photos with Santa Claus on the snowy tarmac before he stepped inside the Airbus A320. Santa Claus decided to begin his travels this year with the best and only Five Star Airline in Europe.

Starting today, Lufthansa will be offering flights every Saturday between Frankfurt and Kuusamo, a small town located in the north-eastern part of Finland. This airport is located closely to the country's most popular ski resort Ruka. The new route is a perfect connection for tourists looking to enjoy all kinds of winter activities. Furthermore, the region is popular for tourists wanting to see the Northern Lights as well as enjoying vast winter landscape. Lufthansa already serves two other destinations in the Finnish Lapland region: Ivalo and Kittilä.

The new connection at a glance:
Frankfurt (FRA) - Kuusamo (KAO)

  • Once a week on Saturday (all times local)
  • LH872: FRA 10:05 - 14:10 KAO
  • LH873: KAO 15:15 - 17:30 FRA
  • Distance: 2,134 km (1152 nautical miles)
  • Airbus A320

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 23 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2017 13:44:03 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 35 626 M
EBIT 2017 2 942 M
Net income 2017 2 163 M
Debt 2017 4 022 M
Yield 2017 2,25%
P/E ratio 2017 6,41
P/E ratio 2018 7,45
EV / Sales 2017 0,52x
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capitalization 14 635 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | LHA | DE0008232125 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,5 €
Spread / Average Target -8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Werner Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP153.10%17 357
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.13.91%39 948
AIR CHINA LTD.70.56%24 052
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.26%21 092
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-7.73%19 923
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP46.29%17 661
