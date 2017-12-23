Lufthansa : Santa Claus starts his journey with Lufthansa

The day before Christmas Eve, Santa Claus started his journey on Lufthansa's inaugural flight from Kuusamo (Finland)

Kuusamo is the airline's third winter destination in the Finnish Lapland region

Every year people all around the world are awaiting a visit from Santa Claus. This year, instead of taking his usual reindeer sleigh, Santa Claus boarded Lufthansa's first flight to ever depart Kuusamo. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Frankfurt, the airlines largest hub, where Santa Claus can connect to over 106 countries and deliver his presents on time for Christmas. Prior to departure, passengers and crew members took photos with Santa Claus on the snowy tarmac before he stepped inside the Airbus A320. Santa Claus decided to begin his travels this year with the best and only Five Star Airline in Europe.

Starting today, Lufthansa will be offering flights every Saturday between Frankfurt and Kuusamo, a small town located in the north-eastern part of Finland. This airport is located closely to the country's most popular ski resort Ruka. The new route is a perfect connection for tourists looking to enjoy all kinds of winter activities. Furthermore, the region is popular for tourists wanting to see the Northern Lights as well as enjoying vast winter landscape. Lufthansa already serves two other destinations in the Finnish Lapland region: Ivalo and Kittilä.

The new connection at a glance:

Frankfurt (FRA) - Kuusamo (KAO)