LUFTHANSA GROUP (LHA)

LUFTHANSA GROUP (LHA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/14 11:17:33 am
26.075 EUR   +0.06%
10:48aLUFTHANSA : extends contract of CEO Carsten Spohr
03/12DEUTSCHE LUFTHA : annual earnings release
03/08Eurowings eyes flight-connection deals with other airlines
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Lufthansa : extends contract of CEO Carsten Spohr

03/14/2018 | 10:48am CET
Lufthansa CEO Spohr attends the annual shareholders meeting in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa has extended the contract of its Chief Executive Carsten Spohr for a further five years, with the manager set to report another record year in terms of financial results later this week.

Spohr's contract has been extended to December 2023, Lufthansa said in a statement on Wednesday.

Spohr has been CEO of Lufthansa since 2014 and has expanded its budget unit Eurowings in the face of low-cost competition, navigated a series of strikes from staff and handled the company's response to the crash of a Germanwings aircraft in 2015.

The group is due to report 2017 results on Thursday, with analysts on average forecasting adjusted EBIT of 2.8 billion euros ($3.46 billion).

($1 = 0.8083 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 35 758 M
EBIT 2017 3 047 M
Net income 2017 2 382 M
Debt 2017 4 012 M
Yield 2017 2,83%
P/E ratio 2017 5,06
P/E ratio 2018 5,86
EV / Sales 2017 0,45x
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capitalization 12 253 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | LHA | DE0008232125 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 30,6 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Werner Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-15.17%15 188
DELTA AIR LINES0.29%40 004
AIR CHINA LTD.7.71%27 255
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.31%23 657
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.82%20 498
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.20%18 039
