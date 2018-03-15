Lufthansa : eyes stable pricing after record 2017 profit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa said it expected pricing this year to be stable and predicted slightly lower profit due to increased fuel costs, after it reported record annual earnings for the third year in a row.

Lufthansa is currently benefiting from low fuel prices, strong demand and last year's collapse of local rival Air Berlin, helping to drive passengers to services offered by its namesake carrier and other units such as Eurowings, Austrian and Swiss.

The group reported 2017 adjusted earnings before interest and tax up 70 percent to 2.97 billion euros (2.63 billion pounds), better than average analyst expectations of 2.84 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Unit revenues - a measure of pricing - rose 1.9 percent in 2017, and were up 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

"You get very few years in this industry where you see that going up to that extent," Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson said.

Svensson said pricing was "slightly positive" in the first quarter and the first half of 2018, but that the group did not have enough information to give an outlook for the second half of the year.

Investors are concerned that European carriers are adding too many seats to the market this year, which could then put pressure on ticket prices again.

Lufthansa gave up a plan to acquire leisure carrier Niki from Air Berlin due to competition concerns and is instead rapidly expanding the Eurowings budget unit to fill the gap left by Air Berlin.

It plans to increase total capacity by 9.5 percent this year, down from initial plans in January for a 12 percent increase.

Rival Air France-KLM said on Wednesday it was increasing its summer capacity by 4.1 percent as it seeks to grab its share of its growing travel market.

Reflecting the improved results, Lufthansa plans to increase its dividend to a better than expected 0.80 euros a share, and said it would aim to keep the payout at that level or higher in the coming years.

