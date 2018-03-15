Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP (LHA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/15 08:59:28 am
26.615 EUR   +1.58%
08:28aLUFTHANSA : eyes stable pricing after record 2017 profit
RE
03/14LUFTHANSA : extends contract of CEO Carsten Spohr
RE
03/12DEUTSCHE LUFTHA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Lufthansa : eyes stable pricing after record 2017 profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 08:28am CET
A Lufthansa Airbus A320 aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa (>> Lufthansa Group) said it expected pricing this year to be stable and predicted slightly lower profit due to increased fuel costs, after it reported record annual earnings for the third year in a row.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa said it expected pricing this year to be stable and predicted slightly lower profit due to increased fuel costs, after it reported record annual earnings for the third year in a row.

Lufthansa is currently benefiting from low fuel prices, strong demand and last year's collapse of local rival Air Berlin, helping to drive passengers to services offered by its namesake carrier and other units such as Eurowings, Austrian and Swiss.

The group reported 2017 adjusted earnings before interest and tax up 70 percent to 2.97 billion euros (2.63 billion pounds), better than average analyst expectations of 2.84 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Unit revenues - a measure of pricing - rose 1.9 percent in 2017, and were up 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

"You get very few years in this industry where you see that going up to that extent," Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson said.

Svensson said pricing was "slightly positive" in the first quarter and the first half of 2018, but that the group did not have enough information to give an outlook for the second half of the year.

Investors are concerned that European carriers are adding too many seats to the market this year, which could then put pressure on ticket prices again.

Lufthansa gave up a plan to acquire leisure carrier Niki from Air Berlin due to competition concerns and is instead rapidly expanding the Eurowings budget unit to fill the gap left by Air Berlin.

It plans to increase total capacity by 9.5 percent this year, down from initial plans in January for a 12 percent increase.

Rival Air France-KLM said on Wednesday it was increasing its summer capacity by 4.1 percent as it seeks to grab its share of its growing travel market.

Reflecting the improved results, Lufthansa plans to increase its dividend to a better than expected 0.80 euros a share, and said it would aim to keep the payout at that level or higher in the coming years.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Stocks treated in this article : Air France-KLM, Lufthansa Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.33% 9.74 Real-time Quote.-29.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP
08:28aLUFTHANSA : eyes stable pricing after record 2017 profit
RE
03/14LUFTHANSA : extends contract of CEO Carsten Spohr
RE
03/12DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : annual earnings release
03/08Eurowings eyes flight-connection deals with other airlines
RE
03/08Fraport CEO - Europe routes to drive Frankfurt airport growth in 2018
RE
03/07Virgin Atlantic boss confident on post-Brexit flying rights
RE
03/07Virgin Atlantic boss confident on post-Brexit flying rights
RE
03/06British Airways owner IAG confident of post-Brexit flying rights
RE
03/06IAG's Walsh calls for cheaper A380s as it considers fleet plan for Level
RE
03/06Air Berlin creditors plan to sue Etihad for damages
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Deutsche Lufthansa's (DLAKF) CEO Carsten Spohr on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings .. 
2017Deutsche Lufthansa AG reports Q3 results 
2017Deutsche Lufthansa AG 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Elections And Currencies 
2017Lufthansa eyes Air Berlin assets 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 35 758 M
EBIT 2017 3 047 M
Net income 2017 2 382 M
Debt 2017 4 012 M
Yield 2017 2,82%
P/E ratio 2017 5,07
P/E ratio 2018 5,87
EV / Sales 2017 0,46x
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capitalization 12 281 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | LHA | DE0008232125 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 30,6 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Werner Brandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-15.17%15 198
DELTA AIR LINES0.29%40 004
AIR CHINA LTD.6.09%27 231
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.24%23 510
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.96%20 140
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.20%18 010
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.