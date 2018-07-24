Log in
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. (LULU)

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. (LULU)
  Report  
News 


Lululemon Athletica : Names Sephora Executive as New CEO -- Update

07/24/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

By Waverly Colville

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Calvin McDonald to serve as its next chief executive officer, tapping a top executive of beauty company Sephora to lead the athletic-wear maker.

Lululemon said Tuesday that Mr. McDonald's appointment is effective Aug. 20.

Mr. McDonald has been the president and CEO of the Americas for Sephora, owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, since 2013. Under his leadership, Sephora delivered double-digit growth for several years, expanded its products and created new online and in-store experiences, Lululemon said in a press release. In prepared remarks Lululemon Chairman Glenn Murphy called Mr. McDonald "the ideal match" for the brand.

The athletic-wear company's former CEO Laurent Potdevin abruptly resigned in February after the company said he engaged in behavior that failed to meet the company's standards. Mr. Potdevin had served as CEO since January 2014.

Shares in Lululemon rose 0.8% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 084 M
EBIT 2019 616 M
Net income 2019 436 M
Finance 2019 1 055 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,84
P/E ratio 2020 33,63
EV / Sales 2019 5,22x
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
Capitalization 17 158 M
Chart LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Lululemon Athletica inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn K. Murphy Executive Chairman
Stuart C. Haselden Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Martha A. M. Morfitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.59.52%17 158
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE19.42%175 056
VF CORPORATION24.69%36 661
THE SWATCH GROUP20.43%25 856
HENNES & MAURITZ-18.31%22 824
PVH CORPORATION13.24%11 907
