Lumentum : To Host Analyst And Investor Session At OFC 2018

SAN DIEGO and MILPITAS, Calif., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") will host an analyst and investor session at the 2018 Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) in San Diego, California on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. PT. The update meeting will be held in the San Diego Convention Center in room 33B/C. The meeting will be webcast from the room.

A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

To participate via telephone:

North America: (833) 287-7900

International: (647) 689-4464

Conference ID: 7788538



Replay of the call:

Dial-In: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642

Conference ID: 7788538

Start Date: March 13, 2018, 7:00 P.M. PT

End Date: March 20, 2018, 11:59 P.M. PT

The webcast recording will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

