RISE Life Science Corp. Changes Its Stock Symbol to RLSC

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE: LMT) (formerly Luminor Medical Technologies Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the opening of the market on Wednesday March 14, 2018, the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange "CSE" under its new stock symbol: RLSC.

About RISE Life Science Corp.

RISE Life Science Corp. develops cutting-edge cannabis consumer products for both medical and adult-use markets around the world in jurisdictions that have legal regulatory frameworks in place. All products are based on patent-pending formulations and processes to produce specifically targeted effects. A key area of focus for RISE is evidence-based formulations to address adult sexual health and wellness for both women and men.

