Luna Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 and Year-End Financial Release

Date of March 20, 2018

ROANOKE, Va., March 13, 2018 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017, in a conference call with investors. Scott Graeff, president and chief executive officer, and Dale Messick, chief financial officer, will host the call on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. (EDT).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 3184618. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high speed optoelectronics and high performance fiber optic test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Investor Contact:

Dale Messick, CFO

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Phone:1.540.769.8400

Email: [email protected]





