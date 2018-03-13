Log in
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED (LUNA)
Luna Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 and Year-End Financial Release Date of March 20, 2018

03/13/2018 | 05:41pm CET

Roanoke, VA, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

    


    


Luna Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 and Year-End Financial Release

Date of March 20, 2018

ROANOKE, Va., March 13, 2018 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December  31, 2017, in a conference call with investors. Scott Graeff, president and chief executive officer, and Dale Messick, chief financial officer, will host the call on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. (EDT).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 3184618. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high speed optoelectronics and high performance fiber optic test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

 ###
Investor Contact:
Dale Messick, CFO
Luna Innovations Incorporated
Phone:1.540.769.8400
Email: [email protected]


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 50,2 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,51x
Capitalization 74,7 M
Chart LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORA
Duration : Period :
Luna Innovations Incorpora Technical Analysis Chart | LUNA | US5503511009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Graeff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Dale E. Messick Chief Financial Officer
James T. Garrett Vice President-Technology Development
John B. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED5.76%75
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC14.54%87 212
DANAHER CORPORATION11.40%72 366
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.28%49 629
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.13%39 240
ROYAL PHILIPS1.30%37 063
