Luxfer : Pete Dyke Named as Chief Human Resources Officer of Luxfer Group

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global materials technology
company, announced that Pete Dyke has been appointed as Chief Human
Resources Officer. He will assume the position immediately and will
operate from the Graham, North Carolina office.
Over the past 24 years Mr. Dyke has held human resources leadership
roles of increasing responsibility in various global industrial
companies. Most recently he served as V.P. Human Resources for Pentair
Water, a business segment of Pentair PLC. Prior to that, he served as
V.P. Human Resources for various operating units within Pentair and as
Sr. Manager, Human Resources with General Electric’s Aircraft Engines
Division. Mr. Dyke attended Michigan State University where he received
a Masters of Labor and Industrial Relations degree and a Bachelor of
Arts degree in International Relations and Economics.
Chief Executive Officer Alok Maskara said: “I am very pleased to welcome
Pete to Luxfer. His deep experience in the human resource function will
help Luxfer further develop into a world class organization with a key
focus on Talent.”
Mr. Dyke added: “I am thrilled to be joining the Luxfer team and I look
forward to driving the performance culture at Luxfer to meet and exceed
the expectations of our shareholders.”
ABOUT LUXFER
Luxfer Holdings PLC is an industrial manufacturer of
technologically advanced lightweight, high-strength, corrosion-resistant
alloys, composites and specialty materials for a wide range of
applications in aerospace, industrial, defense, safety and healthcare.
Luxfer listed on the NYSE in October 2012 under the symbol LXFR.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other
information that might be considered forward-looking. Such statements
are based on information believed to be reliable at the date of release
and remain subject to certain risks and uncertainties. No representation
or guarantee is given as to the actual results that will occur and no
warranty is provided that circumstances have not changed since the
information was supplied. Luxfer undertakes no obligation to revise or
publicly release results of any revision to these forward-looking
statements in light of new information or future events. You should also
review the full discussion of forward-looking statements and risk
factors in the most recent Luxfer annual report on Form 20-F.
