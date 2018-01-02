Luxfer : Pete Dyke Named as Chief Human Resources Officer of Luxfer Group

Log in
01/02/2018 | 11:01pm CET

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global materials technology company, announced that Pete Dyke has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer. He will assume the position immediately and will operate from the Graham, North Carolina office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005826/en/

Pete Dyke, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Pete Dyke, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past 24 years Mr. Dyke has held human resources leadership roles of increasing responsibility in various global industrial companies. Most recently he served as V.P. Human Resources for Pentair Water, a business segment of Pentair PLC. Prior to that, he served as V.P. Human Resources for various operating units within Pentair and as Sr. Manager, Human Resources with General Electric’s Aircraft Engines Division. Mr. Dyke attended Michigan State University where he received a Masters of Labor and Industrial Relations degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Economics.

Chief Executive Officer Alok Maskara said: “I am very pleased to welcome Pete to Luxfer. His deep experience in the human resource function will help Luxfer further develop into a world class organization with a key focus on Talent.”

Mr. Dyke added: “I am thrilled to be joining the Luxfer team and I look forward to driving the performance culture at Luxfer to meet and exceed the expectations of our shareholders.”

ABOUT LUXFER

Luxfer Holdings PLC is an industrial manufacturer of technologically advanced lightweight, high-strength, corrosion-resistant alloys, composites and specialty materials for a wide range of applications in aerospace, industrial, defense, safety and healthcare. Luxfer listed on the NYSE in October 2012 under the symbol LXFR.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. Such statements are based on information believed to be reliable at the date of release and remain subject to certain risks and uncertainties. No representation or guarantee is given as to the actual results that will occur and no warranty is provided that circumstances have not changed since the information was supplied. Luxfer undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. You should also review the full discussion of forward-looking statements and risk factors in the most recent Luxfer annual report on Form 20-F.


© Business Wire 2018
