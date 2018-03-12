Log in
LUXOFT HOLDING INC (LXFT)
Luxoft : Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium

03/12/2018

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, announced today that it has joined the AUTOSAR Consortium, a cooperation of automotive manufacturers, suppliers and tool developers, to help develop a reference platform for its new Automotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR) called AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform (AR-AP). The move is part of the Consortium’s push to develop a running code base for the AR-AP that is accessible by all its members, which will accelerate the deployment of the new platform.

Luxoft is building reference platforms for two key areas of automotive high-performance computing for the AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Digital Cockpit/IVI (including informational ADAS) and Autonomous Driving - both will be made available on open source.

Dr Kai Richter, Senior Technical Director at Luxoft and co-founder of timing design and verification specialist Symtavision says, “the introduction of new software frameworks in general and AUTOSAR Adaptive in particular will help carmakers shift towards more agile, flexible and collaborative ways of working in multi-supplier environments. When the new standards are in place, these reference platforms will help car manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers to adapt and align their products with the AR-AP more quickly.”

AUTOSAR Adaptive enables OEMs to more flexibly integrate software from multiple sources and means they are less reliant on specific hardware platforms and lower-level software stacks. By using the platform, OEMs also control the overall software integration process.

Dr Richter continues, “The speed of software development in highly automated driving, Car-2-X applications, vehicle in the cloud and increased connectivity means there is a real need for new, scalable and safety-critical software standards in the automotive sector. These reference platforms will deliver considerable supply chain cost savings for semiconductors and software & operating system vendors, freeing up additional resource for the pursuit of new business. As an independent software service provider, Luxoft is well positioned to help automotive business scale in this way.”

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 13,100 employees across 41 cities in 20 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc (“Luxoft”) contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Luxoft’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by law, Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2018
