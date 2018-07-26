Log in
LUXOFT HOLDING INC (LXFT)
Luxoft : User Interface for Electric Vehicles Wins Prestigious Human-machine Interface (HMI) Award

07/26/2018 | 03:46pm CEST
Berlin, GERMANY -- July 26, 2018 -- Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced it was awarded 'Most User-friendly HMI Feature' for its User Centered Electric Vehicle-Infotainment (LUCEE) UI at the Car HMI Awards 2018.

The Car HMI Awards are part of Europe's leading HMI and UX event, which brings together hundreds of experts in HMI, usability and user experience. It recognizes exceptional projects in two categories: most innovative development process and most user-friendly HMI feature.

LUCEE was designed specifically to meet the everyday challenges of interacting with electric cars by making a smartphone the central point of control for the system. LUCEE allows users to drag and drop tasks and information to personalize their screens, just like a mobile phone.

As an intelligent user interface designed for electric vehicles, LUCEE comes equipped with a self-learning AI personal assistant which recognizes your voice. The personal assistant can take requests on what amenities you would like available at a charging station, such as one with a nice restaurant. It also plans trips that take into account battery life and charging ports. Users then can see a dynamic visual of their entire trip on the screen, and can adjust their distance range and associated charge time with intuitive touch interactions.

'Linking a mobile phone to the car helps the driving experience feel connected, unified and make sense to users,' said Olaf Preissner, Head of UX Automotive and Innovations at Luxoft. 'LUCEE sets a new industry standard for user interfaces in electric cars, as it puts familiar, everyday concepts at the heart of its functionality. By pushing the boundaries of technology and design, our developers have created a way for electric car manufacturers to make their cars the more exciting to drive and easier to use.'

To learn more about Luxoft's HMI developments, visit the website here.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 12,900 staff across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc ('Luxoft') contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'expect,' 'predict,' 'potential,' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Luxoft's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by law, Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Media Inquiries

Robert Maccabe
Director, Public Relations
t: +44 (0)20 3828 2346; m:+44 7950 517 836
[email protected]
Twitter: @Luxoft

Disclaimer

Luxoft Holding Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:45:04 UTC
