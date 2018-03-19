Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE (MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Christian Dior Menswear Artistic Director Steps Down -- Update

03/19/2018 | 12:37pm CET

(Updated with details of new Dior Homme artistic director.) 

 
   By Euan Conley

LMVH's Christian Dior Couture said Monday that Belgian designer Kris Van Assche is set to step down as artistic director of Dior Homme after 11 years.

The men's luxury fashion brand said it had appointed former artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, Kim Jones, as Mr. Van Assche's replacement.

Mr. Jones was previously a creative director at luxury goods brand Dunhill and served as men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton for seven years.

Dior and parent company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.FR) said in a statement that Mr. Van Assche will continue to work at the company, and his next role will be announced at a later date.

Write to Euan Conley at [email protected]

