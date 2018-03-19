LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Christian Dior Menswear Artistic Director Steps Down -- Update

(Updated with details of new Dior Homme artistic director.)

By Euan Conley

LMVH's Christian Dior Couture said Monday that Belgian designer Kris Van Assche is set to step down as artistic director of Dior Homme after 11 years.

The men's luxury fashion brand said it had appointed former artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, Kim Jones, as Mr. Van Assche's replacement.

Mr. Jones was previously a creative director at luxury goods brand Dunhill and served as men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton for seven years.

Dior and parent company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.FR) said in a statement that Mr. Van Assche will continue to work at the company, and his next role will be announced at a later date.

