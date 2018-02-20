LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : February 20, 2018 We Care For Models website launches to support Charter on working relations with fashion models and their well-being

Now, the website WeCareForModels.com has been launched to further drive the momentum initiated by the Charter as part of an integral approach inspired by empowerment, transparency and emancipation. The goal is to inspire real change in the fashion industry by eliminating behaviors and practices that are not compatible with the values of the two groups, and at the same time raise awareness among models that they have an active role to play in this process.

This initiative has strong support from the CEOs and creative directors of houses at the two groups, as well as other industry stakeholders such as Elle magazine. It is designed primarily for fashion models, but also for all those who play a role in their working conditions and well-being, spanning both the world of fashion and the public.