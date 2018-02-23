Lydall, Inc. : Blog Exposure - Lydall Appoints New CFO

Stock Monitor: Allison Transmission Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=LDL as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 21, 2018, the Company announced that it has selected Randall B. Gonzales, 46, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective upon the commencement of his employment with Lydall, which will be on or before March 12, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Lydall. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=ALSN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Lydall most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=LDL

Gonzales Brings Significant Financial, Operational, and Strategy Experience in Highly Complex Manufacturing Businesses

Commenting on Gonzales' appointment, Dale G. Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lydall, stated that the Company is delighted to have Gonzales join its executive leadership team. He brings significant financial, operational, and strategy experience in highly complex, global manufacturing businesses, including those in the automotive industry. He is an outstanding leader who provides the right balance of financial discipline and operational rigor.

Gonzales' Professional Journey

Randall B. Gonzales will be joining Lydall from his position as Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer of Progress Rail Services Corp., a diversified global supplier of railroad and transit system products and services, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Caterpillar, Inc. Prior to joining Progress Rail Services, Gonzales held financial and operational leadership roles of increasing responsibilities within Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 50 automotive manufacturer. In his last role at Nissan Motor, he served as the North American Controller responsible for vehicle cost reduction activities. Prior to that, Gonzales was the CFO for Nissan Motor's Global Sales & Marketing functions based in Yokohama, Japan.

Gonzales holds a Master of Business Administration from Wright State University and a Bachelor of Science from the United States Air Force Academy. He is both a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Lydall Announced Outlook for 2018

On February 21, 2018, the Company also announced its outlook for the fiscal year 2018.

Effective January 2018, Lydall's automotive businesses are consolidated into a single segment, Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment, which is expected to allow for better customer alignment, leverage operating discipline, and realize efficiencies across the global automotive operations. The Company continues to see a favorable demand in its markets across all segments. Overall, Lydall expects consolidated gross margin in the first quarter of FY18 to be in a range consistent with the last half of FY17, with consolidated revenues comparable to the prior year. With the recent enactment of the US Tax Reform Act, the Company expects its ordinary effective tax rate to drop to a range of 19% to 21%, allowing for both an improved net income and a reinvestment of a portion of the benefit to accelerate growth and achieve its long-term objectives.

About Lydall, Inc.

Founded in 1879 and headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut, Lydall designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. The Company operates through the Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Lydall's stock surged 12.04%, ending the trading session at $48.85.

Volume traded for the day: 273.46 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 72.09 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 3.83%

After yesterday's close, Lydall's market cap was at $833.87 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.21.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the ''Author'') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the ''Reviewer'') represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the ''Sponsor''), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors