News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

M Real Oyj A share : Metsä Board’s comparable operating result in January–June 2018 was EUR 128 million

08/02/2018 | 11:20am CEST
Metsä Board's comparable operating result in January-June 2018 was EUR 128 million 
Metsä Board Corporation Half-Year Financial Report 1 January - 30 June 2018, 2
August 2018 at 12 noon
January-June 2018 (1-6/2017)

• Sales were EUR 1,011.1 million (918.7).

• Comparable operating result was EUR 128.2 million (88.7), or 12.7% (9.7) of
sales. Operating result was EUR 122.6 million (92.1).

• Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.28 (0.19), and earnings per share
were EUR 0.27 (0.19).

• Comparable return on capital employed was 15.1% (10.3).

April-June 2018 (1-3/2018)

• Sales were EUR 518.7 million (492.3).

• Comparable operating result was EUR 59.2 million (69.0), or 11.4% (14.0) of
sales. Operating result was EUR 53.6 million (69.0).

• Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.13 (0.15), and earnings per share
were EUR 0.12 (0.15).

• Comparable return on capital employed was 13.9% (15.8).

Events April-June 2018

• Total delivery volumes of paperboard increased and reached an all-time high
during the second quarter of the year: 489,000 tonnes.

• The operating result for April-June was burdened by several planned
maintenance shutdowns at Metsä Board's mills in Finland.

• Wood costs continued to increase due to wood purchased from the Baltic
countries to Sweden in particular. In addition, the cost of road transport
increased clearly in the United States.

• The strong pulp market supported profitability.

• Metsä Board reached the Gold level in a sustainability and social
responsibility assessment carried out by EcoVadis.

Result Guidance for July-September 2018

Metsä Board's comparable operating result in the third quarter of 2018 is
expected to be roughly at the same level as in the second quarter of 2018.

Metsä Board's CEO Mika Joukio:

"The second quarter of the year largely met our expectations. Total delivery
volumes of paperboard increased in April-June from the previous quarter and were
record high. The prices of paperboard also developed favourably. In folding
boxboard, we achieved half of the price increases announced at the end of last
year in Europe, on average. In kraftliners, our latest price increase was almost
completely realised. Due to the increased delivery volumes and higher prices,
our sales in the second quarter reached an all-time high during the time Metsä
Board has been a pure-play paperboard company.

Our operating result in April-June was burdened by several planned maintenance
shutdowns at our mills in Finland, with the exception of the Kemi integrated
mill. Production costs increased due to wood imported from the Baltic countries
to Sweden in particular. The effect of exchange rate fluctuations on the result
for April-June was minor compared to the previous quarter.

The pulp market was strong, and the market price of long-fibre pulp continued to
increase in Europe. The continued increase in the price level was also reflected
in the result of Metsä Fibre, our associated company.

I expect the demand for ecological fresh fibre paperboard to remain at a good
level in the near future. Consumers want increasingly environmentally friendly
and sustainable packaging materials, and Metsä Board's lightweight paperboards
meet these needs in an excellent manner. Together with our customers, we develop
more efficient packaging solutions and use the potential of fresh fibre
paperboards in an innovative way. Sustainably produced, environmentally sound
packaging also ensures a positive user experience for consumers."

Financial Key Figures

                            2018   2018   2017   2017      2018  2017   2017
                            Q2     Q1     Q2     Q1     Q1-Q2    Q1Q2   Q1-Q4
Sales, EUR million          518.7  492.3  474.2  444.5  1 011.1  918.7  1 848.6
EBITDA, EUR million         78.5   94.3   67.0   68.8   172.7    135.7  298.7
comparable, EUR million     84.1   94.3   67.5   68.8   178.4    136.2  289.1
EBITDA, % of sales          15.1   19.2   14.1   15.5   17.1     14.8   16.2
comparable, % of sales      16.2   19.2   14.2   15.5   17.6     14.8   15.6
Operating result, EUR       53.6   69.0   46.9   45.2   122.6    92.1   207.1
million
comparable, EUR million     59.2   69.0   43.5   45.2   128.2    88.7   193.5
Operating result, % of      10.3   14.0   9.9    10.2   12.1     10.0   11.2
sales
comparable, % of sales      11.4   14.0   9.2    10.2   12.7     9.7    10.5
Result before taxes, EUR    47.8   61.0   40.3   39.9   108.8    80.2   170.8
million
comparable, EUR million     53.5   61.0   36.9   39.9   114.5    76.8   157.2
Result for the period, EUR  41.8   53.9   35.0   34.2   95.7     69.1   150.5
million
comparable, EUR million     46.2   53.9   32.2   34.2   100.1    66.4   137.5
Result per share, EUR       0.12   0.15   0.09   0.10   0.27     0.19   0.42
comparable, EUR             0.13   0.15   0.09   0.10   0.28     0.19   0.39
Return on equity, %         14.4   18.7   13.2   13.1   16.3     12.9   13.6
comparable, %               15.9   18.7   12.2   13.1   17.0     12.4   12.4
Return on capital           12.6   15.8   11.1   10.6   14.4     10.7   11.9
employed, %
comparable, %               13.9   15.8   10.3   10.6   15.1     10.3   11.2
Equity ratio at the end of  55     50     51     47     55       51     53
period, %
Net gearing ratio at the    33     29     45     44     33       45     31
end of period, %
Interest-bearing net        1.2    1,1    2.0    1.9    1.2      2.0    1.2
liabilities/comparable
EBITDA
Shareholders' equity per    3.32   3.21   3.06   2.90   3.32     3.06   3.28
share at end of period,
EUR
Interest-bearing net        388.1  334.7  495.2  457.8  388.1    495.2  358.4
liabilities, EUR million
Gross investments, EUR      15.3   10.5   12.4   19.0   25.7     31.4   65.4
million
Net cash flow from          36.3   30.2   37.1   25.6   66.6     62.7   236.3
operating activities, EUR
million
Personnel at the end of     2,578  2,402  2,581  2,450  2,578    2,581  2,351
period

Near-term Outlook

Growth in the demand for high-quality consumer packaging paperboard made from
fresh fibre is expected to continue in market areas important for Metsä Board.
The market prices of folding boxboard and white kraftliner in local currencies
are expected to remain stable.

Metsä Board's paperboard deliveries in July-September are expected to remain
roughly at the same level as in the second quarter.

Metsä Board aims to further improve the average price of Husum's folding
boxboard by optimising the sales mix.

The annual maintenance shutdown at the Kemi integrated mill is set to take place
in the third quarter, as is part of the annual maintenance shutdown at the Husum
integrated mill.

The weakening of the US dollar against the euro, including the impact of hedges,
will have a negative effect on the operating result in the third quarter. This
negative effect will be partly offset by the weakening of the Swedish krona.
Including the impact of hedges, the third quarter will be the weakest quarter of
2018 in terms of foreign currency effects.

Wood costs in the third quarter are expected to remain roughly at the same level
as in the second quarter. The overall production costs in 2018 are expected to
rise from the previous year.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Espoo, Finland, 2 August 2018

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Further information:

Jussi Noponen, CFO, tel. +358 10 465 4913
Katri Sundström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 976 333

Further information will be available as of 1 p.m. on 2 August 2018. A
conference call held for investors and analysts in English will begin at 3 p.m.
Conference call participants are requested to dial in and register a few minutes
earlier on the following numbers:

Finland +358 9 7479 0361
Sweden +46 8 5033 6574
United Kingdom +44 330 336 9105
United States +1 323-794-2551

The conference ID is 6141669.
Metsä Board
www.metsaboard.com
Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards
including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our
lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more
sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food
service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to
innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental
impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource,
traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.The global sales
network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners,
retailers, converters and merchants. In 2017, the company's sales totalled EUR
1.8 billion, and it has approximately 2,350 employees. Metsä Board, part of
Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Follow Metsä
Board: Twitter (https://twitter.com/metsaboard) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.c
o 
m/company/mets
-board) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF6CD152EF0DA1E61) Insta
g 
ram (https://www.instagram.com/metsaboard/) Slideshare (https://www.slideshare.n
e 
t/MetsaBoard)

Attachments:
08021197.pdf
This news release was distributed by GlobeNewswire, www.globenewswire.com - a Nasdaq company

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:18:01 UTC
