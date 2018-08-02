M Real Oyj A share : Metsä Board’s comparable operating result in January–June 2018 was EUR 128 million

Metsä Board Corporation Half-Year Financial Report 1 January - 30 June 2018, 2 August 2018 at 12 noon January-June 2018 (1-6/2017) • Sales were EUR 1,011.1 million (918.7). • Comparable operating result was EUR 128.2 million (88.7), or 12.7% (9.7) of sales. Operating result was EUR 122.6 million (92.1). • Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.28 (0.19), and earnings per share were EUR 0.27 (0.19). • Comparable return on capital employed was 15.1% (10.3). April-June 2018 (1-3/2018) • Sales were EUR 518.7 million (492.3). • Comparable operating result was EUR 59.2 million (69.0), or 11.4% (14.0) of sales. Operating result was EUR 53.6 million (69.0). • Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.13 (0.15), and earnings per share were EUR 0.12 (0.15). • Comparable return on capital employed was 13.9% (15.8). Events April-June 2018 • Total delivery volumes of paperboard increased and reached an all-time high during the second quarter of the year: 489,000 tonnes. • The operating result for April-June was burdened by several planned maintenance shutdowns at Metsä Board's mills in Finland. • Wood costs continued to increase due to wood purchased from the Baltic countries to Sweden in particular. In addition, the cost of road transport increased clearly in the United States. • The strong pulp market supported profitability. • Metsä Board reached the Gold level in a sustainability and social responsibility assessment carried out by EcoVadis. Result Guidance for July-September 2018 Metsä Board's comparable operating result in the third quarter of 2018 is expected to be roughly at the same level as in the second quarter of 2018. Metsä Board's CEO Mika Joukio: "The second quarter of the year largely met our expectations. Total delivery volumes of paperboard increased in April-June from the previous quarter and were record high. The prices of paperboard also developed favourably. In folding boxboard, we achieved half of the price increases announced at the end of last year in Europe, on average. In kraftliners, our latest price increase was almost completely realised. Due to the increased delivery volumes and higher prices, our sales in the second quarter reached an all-time high during the time Metsä Board has been a pure-play paperboard company. Our operating result in April-June was burdened by several planned maintenance shutdowns at our mills in Finland, with the exception of the Kemi integrated mill. Production costs increased due to wood imported from the Baltic countries to Sweden in particular. The effect of exchange rate fluctuations on the result for April-June was minor compared to the previous quarter. The pulp market was strong, and the market price of long-fibre pulp continued to increase in Europe. The continued increase in the price level was also reflected in the result of Metsä Fibre, our associated company. I expect the demand for ecological fresh fibre paperboard to remain at a good level in the near future. Consumers want increasingly environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging materials, and Metsä Board's lightweight paperboards meet these needs in an excellent manner. Together with our customers, we develop more efficient packaging solutions and use the potential of fresh fibre paperboards in an innovative way. Sustainably produced, environmentally sound packaging also ensures a positive user experience for consumers." Financial Key Figures 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 2017 Q2 Q1 Q2 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1Q2 Q1-Q4 Sales, EUR million 518.7 492.3 474.2 444.5 1 011.1 918.7 1 848.6 EBITDA, EUR million 78.5 94.3 67.0 68.8 172.7 135.7 298.7 comparable, EUR million 84.1 94.3 67.5 68.8 178.4 136.2 289.1 EBITDA, % of sales 15.1 19.2 14.1 15.5 17.1 14.8 16.2 comparable, % of sales 16.2 19.2 14.2 15.5 17.6 14.8 15.6 Operating result, EUR 53.6 69.0 46.9 45.2 122.6 92.1 207.1 million comparable, EUR million 59.2 69.0 43.5 45.2 128.2 88.7 193.5 Operating result, % of 10.3 14.0 9.9 10.2 12.1 10.0 11.2 sales comparable, % of sales 11.4 14.0 9.2 10.2 12.7 9.7 10.5 Result before taxes, EUR 47.8 61.0 40.3 39.9 108.8 80.2 170.8 million comparable, EUR million 53.5 61.0 36.9 39.9 114.5 76.8 157.2 Result for the period, EUR 41.8 53.9 35.0 34.2 95.7 69.1 150.5 million comparable, EUR million 46.2 53.9 32.2 34.2 100.1 66.4 137.5 Result per share, EUR 0.12 0.15 0.09 0.10 0.27 0.19 0.42 comparable, EUR 0.13 0.15 0.09 0.10 0.28 0.19 0.39 Return on equity, % 14.4 18.7 13.2 13.1 16.3 12.9 13.6 comparable, % 15.9 18.7 12.2 13.1 17.0 12.4 12.4 Return on capital 12.6 15.8 11.1 10.6 14.4 10.7 11.9 employed, % comparable, % 13.9 15.8 10.3 10.6 15.1 10.3 11.2 Equity ratio at the end of 55 50 51 47 55 51 53 period, % Net gearing ratio at the 33 29 45 44 33 45 31 end of period, % Interest-bearing net 1.2 1,1 2.0 1.9 1.2 2.0 1.2 liabilities/comparable EBITDA Shareholders' equity per 3.32 3.21 3.06 2.90 3.32 3.06 3.28 share at end of period, EUR Interest-bearing net 388.1 334.7 495.2 457.8 388.1 495.2 358.4 liabilities, EUR million Gross investments, EUR 15.3 10.5 12.4 19.0 25.7 31.4 65.4 million Net cash flow from 36.3 30.2 37.1 25.6 66.6 62.7 236.3 operating activities, EUR million Personnel at the end of 2,578 2,402 2,581 2,450 2,578 2,581 2,351 period Near-term Outlook Growth in the demand for high-quality consumer packaging paperboard made from fresh fibre is expected to continue in market areas important for Metsä Board. The market prices of folding boxboard and white kraftliner in local currencies are expected to remain stable. Metsä Board's paperboard deliveries in July-September are expected to remain roughly at the same level as in the second quarter. Metsä Board aims to further improve the average price of Husum's folding boxboard by optimising the sales mix. The annual maintenance shutdown at the Kemi integrated mill is set to take place in the third quarter, as is part of the annual maintenance shutdown at the Husum integrated mill. The weakening of the US dollar against the euro, including the impact of hedges, will have a negative effect on the operating result in the third quarter. This negative effect will be partly offset by the weakening of the Swedish krona. Including the impact of hedges, the third quarter will be the weakest quarter of 2018 in terms of foreign currency effects. Wood costs in the third quarter are expected to remain roughly at the same level as in the second quarter. The overall production costs in 2018 are expected to rise from the previous year. METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION Espoo, Finland, 2 August 2018 BOARD OF DIRECTORS Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2017, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.8 billion, and it has approximately 2,350 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. 