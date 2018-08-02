M Real Oyj A share : Metsä Board’s comparable operating result in January–June 2018 was EUR 128 million

|
Metsä Board Corporation Half-Year Financial Report 1 January - 30 June 2018, 2
August 2018 at 12 noon
January-June 2018 (1-6/2017)
• Sales were EUR 1,011.1 million (918.7).
• Comparable operating result was EUR 128.2 million (88.7), or 12.7% (9.7) of
sales. Operating result was EUR 122.6 million (92.1).
• Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.28 (0.19), and earnings per share
were EUR 0.27 (0.19).
• Comparable return on capital employed was 15.1% (10.3).
April-June 2018 (1-3/2018)
• Sales were EUR 518.7 million (492.3).
• Comparable operating result was EUR 59.2 million (69.0), or 11.4% (14.0) of
sales. Operating result was EUR 53.6 million (69.0).
• Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.13 (0.15), and earnings per share
were EUR 0.12 (0.15).
• Comparable return on capital employed was 13.9% (15.8).
Events April-June 2018
• Total delivery volumes of paperboard increased and reached an all-time high
during the second quarter of the year: 489,000 tonnes.
• The operating result for April-June was burdened by several planned
maintenance shutdowns at Metsä Board's mills in Finland.
• Wood costs continued to increase due to wood purchased from the Baltic
countries to Sweden in particular. In addition, the cost of road transport
increased clearly in the United States.
• The strong pulp market supported profitability.
• Metsä Board reached the Gold level in a sustainability and social
responsibility assessment carried out by EcoVadis.
Result Guidance for July-September 2018
Metsä Board's comparable operating result in the third quarter of 2018 is
expected to be roughly at the same level as in the second quarter of 2018.
Metsä Board's CEO Mika Joukio:
"The second quarter of the year largely met our expectations. Total delivery
volumes of paperboard increased in April-June from the previous quarter and were
record high. The prices of paperboard also developed favourably. In folding
boxboard, we achieved half of the price increases announced at the end of last
year in Europe, on average. In kraftliners, our latest price increase was almost
completely realised. Due to the increased delivery volumes and higher prices,
our sales in the second quarter reached an all-time high during the time Metsä
Board has been a pure-play paperboard company.
Our operating result in April-June was burdened by several planned maintenance
shutdowns at our mills in Finland, with the exception of the Kemi integrated
mill. Production costs increased due to wood imported from the Baltic countries
to Sweden in particular. The effect of exchange rate fluctuations on the result
for April-June was minor compared to the previous quarter.
The pulp market was strong, and the market price of long-fibre pulp continued to
increase in Europe. The continued increase in the price level was also reflected
in the result of Metsä Fibre, our associated company.
I expect the demand for ecological fresh fibre paperboard to remain at a good
level in the near future. Consumers want increasingly environmentally friendly
and sustainable packaging materials, and Metsä Board's lightweight paperboards
meet these needs in an excellent manner. Together with our customers, we develop
more efficient packaging solutions and use the potential of fresh fibre
paperboards in an innovative way. Sustainably produced, environmentally sound
packaging also ensures a positive user experience for consumers."
Financial Key Figures
2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 2017
Q2 Q1 Q2 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1Q2 Q1-Q4
Sales, EUR million 518.7 492.3 474.2 444.5 1 011.1 918.7 1 848.6
EBITDA, EUR million 78.5 94.3 67.0 68.8 172.7 135.7 298.7
comparable, EUR million 84.1 94.3 67.5 68.8 178.4 136.2 289.1
EBITDA, % of sales 15.1 19.2 14.1 15.5 17.1 14.8 16.2
comparable, % of sales 16.2 19.2 14.2 15.5 17.6 14.8 15.6
Operating result, EUR 53.6 69.0 46.9 45.2 122.6 92.1 207.1
million
comparable, EUR million 59.2 69.0 43.5 45.2 128.2 88.7 193.5
Operating result, % of 10.3 14.0 9.9 10.2 12.1 10.0 11.2
sales
comparable, % of sales 11.4 14.0 9.2 10.2 12.7 9.7 10.5
Result before taxes, EUR 47.8 61.0 40.3 39.9 108.8 80.2 170.8
million
comparable, EUR million 53.5 61.0 36.9 39.9 114.5 76.8 157.2
Result for the period, EUR 41.8 53.9 35.0 34.2 95.7 69.1 150.5
million
comparable, EUR million 46.2 53.9 32.2 34.2 100.1 66.4 137.5
Result per share, EUR 0.12 0.15 0.09 0.10 0.27 0.19 0.42
comparable, EUR 0.13 0.15 0.09 0.10 0.28 0.19 0.39
Return on equity, % 14.4 18.7 13.2 13.1 16.3 12.9 13.6
comparable, % 15.9 18.7 12.2 13.1 17.0 12.4 12.4
Return on capital 12.6 15.8 11.1 10.6 14.4 10.7 11.9
employed, %
comparable, % 13.9 15.8 10.3 10.6 15.1 10.3 11.2
Equity ratio at the end of 55 50 51 47 55 51 53
period, %
Net gearing ratio at the 33 29 45 44 33 45 31
end of period, %
Interest-bearing net 1.2 1,1 2.0 1.9 1.2 2.0 1.2
liabilities/comparable
EBITDA
Shareholders' equity per 3.32 3.21 3.06 2.90 3.32 3.06 3.28
share at end of period,
EUR
Interest-bearing net 388.1 334.7 495.2 457.8 388.1 495.2 358.4
liabilities, EUR million
Gross investments, EUR 15.3 10.5 12.4 19.0 25.7 31.4 65.4
million
Net cash flow from 36.3 30.2 37.1 25.6 66.6 62.7 236.3
operating activities, EUR
million
Personnel at the end of 2,578 2,402 2,581 2,450 2,578 2,581 2,351
period
Near-term Outlook
Growth in the demand for high-quality consumer packaging paperboard made from
fresh fibre is expected to continue in market areas important for Metsä Board.
The market prices of folding boxboard and white kraftliner in local currencies
are expected to remain stable.
Metsä Board's paperboard deliveries in July-September are expected to remain
roughly at the same level as in the second quarter.
Metsä Board aims to further improve the average price of Husum's folding
boxboard by optimising the sales mix.
The annual maintenance shutdown at the Kemi integrated mill is set to take place
in the third quarter, as is part of the annual maintenance shutdown at the Husum
integrated mill.
The weakening of the US dollar against the euro, including the impact of hedges,
will have a negative effect on the operating result in the third quarter. This
negative effect will be partly offset by the weakening of the Swedish krona.
Including the impact of hedges, the third quarter will be the weakest quarter of
2018 in terms of foreign currency effects.
Wood costs in the third quarter are expected to remain roughly at the same level
as in the second quarter. The overall production costs in 2018 are expected to
rise from the previous year.
Metsä Board
www.metsaboard.com
Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards
including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our
lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more
sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food
service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to
innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental
impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource,
traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.The global sales
network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners,
retailers, converters and merchants. In 2017, the company's sales totalled EUR
1.8 billion, and it has approximately 2,350 employees. Metsä Board, part of
Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
