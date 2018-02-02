Log in
M-REAL OYJ (A-SHARE)
M Real Oyj A share : Metsä Board strengthens its packaging design services

02/02/2018 | 10:25am CET

​Ilkka Harju has been appointed Metsä Board Oy's Packaging Service Director for the EMEA region starting 29 January. Harju strengthens Metsä Board's global Packaging Services team and its expert services in packaging analysis and design.

Harju moves to Metsä Board from Starcke Oy, where he was responsible for design functions. He has also previously worked at Stora Enso and Pyroll.

Ilkka Harju has a strong background in design and product development, as well as in creating innovative packaging solutions using bio-based raw materials. He has also been involved in developing intelligent packaging solutions and other technology-based applications.

Metsä Board's Packaging Services team develops, together its customers, lighter, more environmentally friendly and more efficient packaging and helps to use the potential of lightweight fresh fibre paperboards in innovative way.

Link to photo

For further information:
Marjo Halonen, VP Communications, Metsä Board
Mobile: +358 (0)50 598 7046
Email: [email protected]

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:24:06 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Mika Henrikki Joukio Chief Executive Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Jussi Noponen Chief Financial Officer
Ari Kiviranta Head-Research, Technology & product development
Martti Tapio Asunta Vice Chairman
