Macau Legend Development : Announcements and Notices

MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD    1680

MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD (1680)
02/14/2018 | 11:46am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Macau Legend Development Limited ዦژᎸᒺ௴ܔϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1680)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Macau Legend Development Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that after preliminary review by the Company's management of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the Group is expected to record an increase of over 85% in its consolidated net loss for the year ended 31 December 2017 when comparing with the corresponding period in 2016. The increase in loss for the year ended 31 December 2017 is primarily attributable to:

(i) an increase in depreciation arising from the operation of Legend Palace Hotel since early 2017;

(ii) an increase in finance costs due to the cessation of interest capitalization related to Legend Palace Hotel during the year; and

(iii) an increase in impairment on property, plant and equipment and a decrease in potential revenue due to Typhoon Hato.

Notwithstanding the expected loss to be recorded for the year ended 31 December 2017, the Group remains confident in its current business strategies, and will actively seek opportunities for business expansion so as to maximize value for its shareholders, partners and customers.

As the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review of the Company's unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company, and should refer to the formal annual results announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017 which will be published in March 2018.

By order of the Board Macau Legend Development Limited

Chow Kam Fai, David Co-chairman, executive Director and chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 14 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Chow Kam Fai, David, Lam Fong Ngo, Sheldon Trainor-DeGirolamo and Chow Wan Hok, Donald; the non-executive Directors are Tong Ka Wing, Carl and Ho Chiulin, Laurinda; and the independent non-executive Directors are Fong Chung, Mark, Xie Min and Tam Wai Chu, Maria.

* for identification purposes only

Macau Legend Development Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:45:16 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
