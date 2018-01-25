Macau Property Opportunities Fund : Quarterly Net Asset Value update

25 January 2018

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited

('MPO' or the 'Company')

Quarterly Net Asset Value update

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited, managed by property investment manager Sniper Capital Limited, announces that the Adjusted Net Asset Value of the Company was US$258.6 million as at 31 December 2017.

This is equivalent to US$3.38 (250 pence*) per share and represents an increase of 0.5% from the previous quarter.

The Company's interim results for the period ended 31 December 2017 are expected to be released on 28 February 2018.

*Based on the US Dollar/Sterling exchange rate of 1.351 on 31 December 2017.

Note:

1. The above figures are estimates only and are unaudited. No reliance should be placed upon the estimated Adjusted Net Asset Value per share which should only be taken as an indicative value.

2. Detailed information on the Company's portfolio and Macau market can be found in the Q4 Investor Updatepublished on the Company's website at www.mpofund.com.

3. The content of this announcement contains inside information.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limitedis a closed-end investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Launched in 2006, the Company targets strategic property investment and development opportunities in Macau. Its current portfolio comprises a mix of prime residential and retail property assets.

The Company is managed by Sniper Capital Limited, an Asia-based property investment manager with an established track record in fund management and investment advisory.

Stock Code

London Stock Exchange: MPO

LEI

213800NOAO11OWIMLR72

