Mack-Cali Realty Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017.

FOURTH QUARTER 2017 HIGHLIGHTS

Reported net income (loss) of $(0.01) per diluted share for the quarter;

per diluted share for the quarter; Achieved Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations per diluted share of $0.50 for the quarter;

for the quarter; Leased 439,070 square feet of office space; finished at 87.6% leased in its Core portfolio;

Grew office rental rates by 9.6% on a cash basis and 17.9% on a GAAP basis;

Roseland stabilized portfolio was 96.6% leased at December 31, 2017 , as compared to 97.4% for the third quarter; 2017 lease-up properties containing 1,162 units currently 96.7% leased;

stabilized portfolio was 96.6% leased at , as compared to 97.4% for the third quarter; 2017 lease-up properties containing 1,162 units currently 96.7% leased; Completed property sales of $56 million in the fourth quarter; $528 million full year ( $416 million of property sales and $112 million of J.V. interests); and

in the fourth quarter; full year ( of property sales and of J.V. interests); and Declared $0.20 per share quarterly common stock dividend.

Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We made considerable progress during 2017 in repositioning our office portfolio and converting subordinate interests in our Roseland residential portfolio into majority owned positions. Our office disposition activity has allowed us to further streamline property operations and deepen our focus on core markets. As Roseland's developments are put into service, we anticipate its contribution to operating income will grow meaningfully over the next three years. While leasing in the fourth quarter did not meet our expectations, for 2018 the Company is laser focused on waterfront leasing and executing an additional $400 million of non-core dispositions. Our approach positions Mack-Cali for NAV accretion and stronger earnings growth potential in the years ahead."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

* All per share amounts presented below are on a diluted basis.

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounted to $2.6 million, or $(0.01) per share, as compared to $15.2 million, or $0.17 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income available to common shareholders equaled $23.2 million, or $0.06 per share, as compared to $117.2 million, or $1.30 per share, for the same period last year.

Funds from operations (FFO) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 amounted to $50.0 million, or $0.50 per share, as compared to $32.8 million, or $0.33 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, FFO equaled $224.2 million, or $2.23 per share, as compared to $205 million, or $2.04 per share, for the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter 2017, Core FFO was $0.50 per share, as compared to $0.56 for the same period last year. For the full year 2017, Core FFO was $2.23 per share versus $2.15 for the same period last year.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Mack-Cali's consolidated Core office properties were 87.6 percent leased at December 31, 2017, as compared to 90.1 percent leased at September 30, 2017 and 90.6 percent leased at December 31, 2016.

Fourth quarter 2017 same store GAAP revenues for the office portfolio declined by 2.5 percent while same store GAAP NOI fell by 3.5 percent. For the year ended December 31, 2017, same store GAAP revenues increased by 2.2 percent driven by the ability to mark rents to market to partially offset the loss of office tenants in our waterfront properties. Same store GAAP NOI for the year ended December 31, 2017 improved by 2.6 percent as the Company began to benefit from operating efficiencies resulting from existing non-core office assets. Fourth quarter 2017 same store cash revenues for the office portfolio declined by 3.4 percent while same store cash NOI fell by 5.0 percent. For the year ended December 31, 2017, same store cash revenues increased by 3.6 percent. Same store cash NOI for the year ended December 31, 2017 improved by 5.0 percent.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company executed 38 leases at its consolidated in-service commercial portfolio totaling 439,070 square feet. Of these totals, seven leases for 80,087 square feet (18 percent) were for new leases and 31 leases for 358,983 square feet (82 percent) were for lease renewals and other tenant retention transactions. Rental rate roll up for fourth quarter 2017 transactions was 9.6 percent on a cash basis and 17.9 percent on a GAAP basis.

The Company's residential same store portfolio increased net operating income by 6.0 percent for the fourth quarter and 4.2 percent for the year. The same store portfolio is comprised of 3,528 units that were 96.6 percent leased at year-end. The Company's 2017 lease-up properties, which consist of Urby Harborside, Chase II at Overlook Ridge and Quarry Place at Tuckahoe, leased at an accelerated pace. Collectively, the properties, which comprise 1,162 units, are currently 96.7 percent leased.

ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSITIONS/TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

The Company continued its repositioning efforts in the fourth quarter with the sale of three properties for $56 million. Total disposition activity for the year totaled $528 million. Additional dispositions of approximately $400 million are planned for 2018 and expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter. This will conclude the Company's major disposition program with future sales occurring on a select one-off basis.

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of 25 Christopher Columbus, a residential development site on the Jersey City waterfront, for $53 million using the proceeds from the dispositions as part of a 1031 exchange. Development of 25 Christopher Columbus is expected to begin in 2018; the property when completed, will comprise 718 units.

2017 office property acquisitions totaled $395 million. In 2017, the Company also acquired residential development sites, including a mortgage note, totaling $212 million. The Company also acquired a multifamily property valued at $315 million using Rockpoint Capital and assuming a mortgage of $165 million. All of the acquisitions were funded in a tax efficient manner and with proceeds from the Company's disposition program and Rockpoint's capital.

DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter, Roseland broke ground on Riverwalk C, a 40/60 waterfront joint venture project with Prudential. When completed, Riverwalk will contain 360 units. The $187 million project is being funded with a $112 construction loan and $75 million of equity from the JV. Mack-Cali's equity contribution totals $30 million.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had a debt-to-undepreciated assets ratio of 46.5 percent compared to 46.2 percent at September 30, 2017 and 41.6 percent at December 31, 2016. At year end, the Company's weighted average cost of debt was 3.9 percent and the weighted average maturity on its debt was 4.0 years. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was 9.3x compared to 8.0x for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company had an interest coverage ratio of 3.3x for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 compared to 3.4x for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and 3.5x for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

DIVIDENDS

In December 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share (indicating an annual rate of $0.80 per common share) for the fourth quarter 2017, which was paid on January 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2018. The Company's Core FFO dividend payout ratio for the quarter was 40.0 percent.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On January 29, 2018, the Company announced the appointment of David J. Smetana as chief financial officer and Nicholas Hilton as executive vice president of leasing of the General Partner. Mr. Smetana will begin to perform his duties as chief financial officer and Anthony Krug shall cease to serve as chief financial officer immediately following the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Mr. Krug will remain an employee of the General Partner and will provide transition services through March 31, 2018. Mr. Hilton's employment commenced on February 12, 2018 following the departure of Christopher DeLorenzo.

WATERFRONT MOVE-OUTS

Mack-Cali is expecting approximately 889,000 square feet of tenant move-outs in its Waterfront portfolio throughout 2018. The key tenants driving the move-outs and resulting vacancy on the Waterfront are as follows: Allergan lease expired for 215,000 square feet on December 31,2017, Wiley has 120,000 square feet expiring throughout 2018, AIG has 271,000 square feet expiring in the second quarter of 2018, SunAmerica has 70,000 square feet expiring in the second quarter of 2018, ICap has 90,000 square feet expiring in the third quarter of 2018 and the Hay Group has 24,000 square feet expiring in the third quarter of 2018. Deutsche Bank previously vacated 285,000 square feet which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2017.

GUIDANCE/OUTLOOK

The Company is providing projected initial net income and FFO per diluted share guidance for the full year 2018, as follows:





Full Year





2018 Range

Net income available to common shareholders $ 0.02 - $ 0.12

Add:



Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations 1.78

Funds from operations $ 1.80 - $ 1.90



Full Year 2018 Guidance Assumes: $ in millions

Low

High Office Occupancy (year-end % leased) 84%

86% Office Same Store GAAP NOI Growth Post Sale Portfolio (18)%

(16)% Office Same Store Cash NOI Growth Post Sale Portfolio (17)%

(15)% Multifamily Same Store NOI Growth Post Sale Portfolio 3%

5% Straight-Line Rent Adjustment $10

$14 FAS 141 Mark-to-Market Rent Adjustment $5

$6 Dispositions $375

$425 Base Building CapEx $13

$15 Leasing CapEx $50

$70 G&A $45

$45 Interest Expense $83

$85

2017 to 2018 FFO per share Guidance roll-forward:



Low

High 2017 Core FFO Per Diluted Share $2.23

$2.23







Same-Store Operating NOI:





Waterfront (0.39)

(0.37) Other Office / Flex (0.01)

- Residential 0.01

0.01 Subtotal (0.39)

(0.36)







Investment Activity NOI:





Multifamily Development 0.23

0.25 2017 Office Dispositions (0.25)

(0.25) 2017 Office Acquisitions -

0.01 2017 Multifamily Acquisitions 0.04

0.04 2018 Office Dispositions (0.17)

(0.11) 2018 Multifamily Dispositions (0.01)

- Subtotal (0.16)

(0.06)







Corporate





G&A 0.06

0.06 Interest Expense 0.10

0.08 Rockpoint Distributions (0.03)

(0.05) Joint Ventures/Real Estate Services/Other (0.01)

- Subtotal 0.12

0.09







2018 Core FFO Guidance Per Diluted Share $1.80

$1.90

This guidance reflects management's view of current market conditions and certain assumptions with regard to rental rates, occupancy levels and other assumptions/projections. Actual results could differ from these estimates.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, REVENUES

2017



2016



2017



2016 Base rents $ 118,419

$ 126,744

$ 501,334

$ 506,877 Escalations and recoveries from tenants

11,312



15,257



58,767



60,505 Real estate services

5,149



6,658



23,129



26,589 Parking income

5,223



3,499



20,270



13,630 Other income

3,426



1,573



12,700



5,797 Total revenues

143,529



153,731



616,200



613,398























EXPENSES





















Real estate taxes

17,755



21,129



81,364



87,379 Utilities

9,347



10,966



42,598



49,624 Operating services

26,884



27,645



107,379



103,954 Real estate services expenses

5,018



6,842



23,394



26,260 General and administrative

13,726



12,968



50,949



51,979 Acquisition-related costs

-



26



-



2,880 Depreciation and amortization

47,401



52,045



205,169



186,684 Total expenses

120,131



131,621



510,853



508,760 Operating income

23,398



22,110



105,347



104,638























OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME





















Interest expense

(22,490)



(22,731)



(93,388)



(94,889) Interest and other investment income (loss)

1,408



875



2,766



1,614 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

(1,199)



(834)



(6,081)



18,788 Gain on change of control of interests

-



-



-



15,347 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses on disposition of rental property, net

4,476



41,002



2,364



109,666 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-



-



23,131



5,670 Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net

(182)



(23,658)



(421)



(30,540) Total other income (expense)

(17,987)



(5,346)



(71,629)



25,656 Net income (loss)

5,411



16,764



33,718



130,294 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

153



191



1,018



651 Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership

(299)



(1,774)



(2,711)



(13,721) Redeemable noncontrolling interest

(2,683)



-



(8,840)



- Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,582

$ 15,181

$ 23,185

$ 117,224























Basic earnings per common share:





















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.01)

$ 0.17

$ 0.06

$ 1.31























Diluted earnings per common share:





















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.01)

$ 0.17

$ 0.06

$ 1.30























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

90,029



89,767



90,005



89,746























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

100,468



100,575



100,703



100,498

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Statements of Funds from Operations (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,



2017





2016





2017





2016

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,582



$ 15,181



$ 23,185



$ 117,224

Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership

299





1,774





2,711





13,721

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations (a)

51,619





56,874





223,763





204,746

Gain on change of control of interests

-





-





-





(15,347)

Realized gains and unrealized losses on disposition of rental property, net

(4,476)





(41,002)





(2,364)





(109,666)

Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-





-





(23,131)





(5,670)

Funds from operations (b) $ 50,024



$ 32,827



$ 224,164



$ 205,008

































Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,468





100,575





100,703





100,498

































Funds from operations per share/unit-diluted $ 0.50



$ 0.33



$ 2.23



$ 2.04

































Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20



$ 0.15



$ 0.75



$ 0.60

































Dividend payout ratio:





























Core Funds from operations-diluted

40.0 %



26.9 %



33.6 %



27.9 %































Supplemental Information:





























Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:





























Building improvements $ 2,842



$ 8,975



$ 12,778



$ 23,364

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions (d) $ 4,791



$ 5,599



$ 22,016



$ 40,616

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions on space

vacant for more than a year $ 2,761



$ 14,522



$ 21,544



$ 64,909

Straight-line rent adjustments (e) $ 3,685



$ 3,792



$ 16,298



$ 15,123

Amortization of (above)/below market lease intangibles, net (f) $ 2,234



$ 772



$ 8,252



$ 2,260

Non real estate depreciation and amortization $ 511



$ 395



$ 1,742



$ 1,112

Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 1,150



$ 999



$ 4,612



$ 4,582







































(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $4,729 and $5,224 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $20,336 and $19,174 for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $511 and $395 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $1,742 and $1,112 for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (10,439 and 10,490 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and 10,405 and 10,499 for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). (d) Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces that have not been owned for at least a year. (e) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $267 and $280 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $1,235 and $791 for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. (f) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $80 and $96 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $336 and $381 for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Statements of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO per Diluted Share (amounts are per diluted share, except share counts in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,



2017



2016



2017



2016 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.01)

$ 0.17

$ 0.06

$ 1.30 Add (deduct): Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations (a)

0.51



0.57



2.22



2.04 Redemption value adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interests

0.03



-



0.20



- Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-



-



(0.23)



(0.06) Gain on change of control of interests

-



-



-



(0.15) Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses on disposition of

rental property, net

(0.04)



(0.41)



(0.02)



(1.09) Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

0.01



-



-



- Funds from operations (b) $ 0.50

$ 0.33

$ 2.23

$ 2.04























Add/(Deduct):





















Acquisition-related costs

-



-



-

$ 0.03 Dead deal costs

-



-



-



0.01 Mark-to-market interest rate swap

-

$ (0.01)



-



(0.01) Net real estate tax proceeds

-



-



-



(0.01) Equity in earnings from joint venture refinancing proceeds

-



-



-



(0.22) (Gain)/Loss from extinguishment of debt

-



0.24



-



0.30 Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

-



-



-



0.01 Core FFO $ 0.50

$ 0.56

$ 2.23

$ 2.15























Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,468



100,575



100,703



100,498





(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0.05 and $0.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $0.21 and $0.19 for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (10,439 and 10,490 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and 10,405 and 10,499 for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts)























December 31, Assets

2017



2016 Rental property









Land and leasehold interests $ 786,789

$ 661,335 Buildings and improvements

3,955,122



3,758,210 Tenant improvements

330,686



364,092 Furniture, fixtures and equipment

30,247



21,230



5,102,844



4,804,867 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,087,083)



(1,332,073)



4,015,761



3,472,794 Rental property held for sale, net

171,578



39,743 Net investment in rental property

4,187,339



3,512,537 Cash and cash equivalents

28,180



31,611 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

252,626



320,047 Unbilled rents receivable, net

100,842



101,052 Deferred charges, goodwill and other assets, net

342,320



267,950 Restricted cash

39,792



53,952 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,138 and $1,335

6,786



9,617











Total assets $ 4,957,885

$ 4,296,766











Liabilities and Equity









Senior unsecured notes, net $ 569,145

$ 817,355 Unsecured revolving credit facility and term loans

822,288



634,069 Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net

1,418,135



888,585 Dividends and distributions payable

21,158



15,327 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

192,716



159,874 Rents received in advance and security deposits

43,993



46,442 Accrued interest payable

9,519



8,427 Total liabilities

3,076,954



2,570,079 Commitments and contingencies





















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

212,208



-











Equity:









Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized,









89,914,113 and 89,696,713 shares outstanding

899



897 Additional paid-in capital

2,565,136



2,576,473 Dividends in excess of net earnings

(1,096,429)



(1,052,184) Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,689



1,985 Total Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity

1,476,295



1,527,171











Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:









Operating Partnership

171,395



178,570 Consolidated joint ventures

21,033



20,946 Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

192,428



199,516











Total equity

1,668,723



1,726,687











Total liabilities and equity $ 4,957,885

$ 4,296,766

