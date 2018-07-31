Log in
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC (MTSI)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc : MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-D5AF4D7CC68E8.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 580 M
EBIT 2018 61,9 M
Net income 2018 -84,0 M
Debt 2018 576 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,52x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 1 466 M
Technical analysis trends MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Croteau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Ocampo Chairman
Robert Dennehy Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert J. McMullan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Alex A. Behfar Chief Scientists & Senior VP-Photonics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC-34.48%1 466
ASML HOLDING26.83%93 484
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION3.23%29 079
FORTIVE CORPORATION10.23%28 307
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-10.63%28 141
QORVO21.37%10 323
