Macquarie : makes Stonewall’s top 100 employer list for third consecutive year

London, 31 Jan 2018

Independent audit of workplace culture for LGBT staff in the UK

Ranking based on policy, staff engagement and career development

Promotes LGBT workplace equality through inclusion and education

Macquarie Group (Macquarie) has been named a top 100 employer in Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index 2018 - an annual audit of workplace culture for lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) staff that helps organisations measure performance and progress on LGBT equality.

The rankings are based on policy, staff engagement and career development, and Macquarie featured for the third consecutive year, demonstrating its commitment to diversity through inclusive programmes, equal opportunity, engagement and support.

David Fass, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Macquarie Group, said: 'Investing in an inclusive and open environment is a big part of Macquarie's culture. We fully support Stonewall in its mission to create LGBT equality across the UK and are proud to be a top 100 employer again this year. Understanding what matters to our people both in and outside of the office is important to us and we continue to work on and improve the initiatives we have in place, to ensure everyone feels empowered to be completely themselves.'

Darren Towers, Executive Director at Stonewall said: 'Macquarie and all those who have made this year's Top 100 Employers list have done a fantastic job. Taking part in our Index shows real commitment to understanding and advancing LGBT equality. This year, for the first time, the Index looked at what employers were doing for trans equality in the workplace. This work is crucial. We recently published LGBT in Britain: Trans Report, which revealed the profound inequality facing trans people in Britain today. Half of trans people have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination. This must change and it's encouraging to see so many organisations make a commitment to trans equality. With their support and hard work we can create a world where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception.'

Macquarie, which ranked at number 86 on the 2018 Index, also works with other financial services organisations in London to promote and share LGBT equality best practice, learning from and contributing to the broader community.

About Macquarie

Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a global financial services provider. Macquarie Group Limited is listed in Australia (ASX:MQG; ADR:MQBKY) and is regulated by APRA, the Australian banking regulator, as the owner of Macquarie Bank Limited, an authorised deposit taker. Macquarie also owns a bank in the UK, Macquarie Bank International Limited, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

About the Workplace Equality Index

The Stonewall Top 100 Employers are the best performing employers on Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index 2018, an annual audit of workplace culture for lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff. The Workplace Equality Index is free to enter for any employer. Over 430 employers submitted entries to the 2018 Index, across the public, private and third sectors. As part of the Index there is a staff feedback questionnaire that participating employers can ask their staff to complete. This year Stonewall received over 90,000 responses to the staff survey making it one of the largest national employment surveys in Britain. All of the Top 100 are members of Stonewall's Diversity Champions programme.