TDC receives new takeover approach

COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC (>> TDC A/S) has been approached by a potential bidder for all of its shares and will withdraw from its $2.5 billion takeover of MTG's (>> Modern Times Group) broadcasting and entertainment business if such a bid materialises.

The MTG deal, conditional upon approval of TDC shareholders, had already been thrown into doubt last week when TDC said it had rejected a $6 billion takeover approach from Australia's Macquarie (>> Macquarie Group Ltd) and three Danish pension funds.

Shares in TDC jumped after the latest bid approach was announced on Monday and rose 6.4 percent to 46.42 crowns by 1000 GMT. TDC stock has at no point risen above the 47-48 crowns reported bid price from the Macquarie-led consortium.

Shares in TDC surged by nearly 18 percent last Thursday after its rejection of the Macquarie-led approach.

MTG said separately that it had been informed that the TDC board intended to withdraw its recommendation of a deal under which the Danish operator would buy the Swedish company's broadcasting and entertainment business.

TDC said it was not certain that the current discussions would lead to the bidder, which was not named, making an offer.

The approach marks the latest attempt at consolidating the fragmented Nordic telecoms market and follows continued speculation that TDC could be a target for both private equity and industry players.

Among Nordic players, Telia (>> TeliaSonera) has often been named as a possible suitor for TDC. The Swedish telecoms operator declined to comment on whether it had made any approach for TDC.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm, additional reporting by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen; Editing by David Goodman)

