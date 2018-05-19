Log in
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation - MIC

05/19/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 25, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 22, 2016 and February 21, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Macquarie investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-macquarie-infrastructure-corporation-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

Macquarie and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 21, 2018, the Company disclosed negative Q4 results, including earnings per share well below analysts' estimates and a substantial dividend cut, attributing the dismal performance to declining demand in a specific fuel oil product, revealing for the first time the significance of that specific product to its business segment, despite prior statements touting the stability and strong performance of that segment.

On this news, the price of Macquarie's shares plummeted from $63.62 on February 21, 2018, to $37.41 on February 22, 2018.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macquarie-infrastructure-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-macquarie-infrastructure-corporation---mic-300651016.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2018
