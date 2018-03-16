Macquarie Infrastructure : FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation

MIC (Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation) (NYSE: MIC) announced that is
does not expect yesterday’s ruling by the Federal Energy Regulation
Commission (FERC) to have any impact on the Company’s results of
operations.
“We are reviewing the ruling, but note that it appears to apply only to
pass-through entities, not regular corporations such as MIC,” said Liam
Stewart, chief financial officer of MIC. “Moreover, MIC currently has
only one pipeline that is subject to FERC rate regulation and the
contribution to our results from that pipeline is such that the overall
impact of the ruling, if any, would be immaterial.”
About MIC
MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic
services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a
bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an
airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, entities comprising an
energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii, and
entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional
information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.
MIC-G
MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of
the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC
do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited
ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide
assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.
