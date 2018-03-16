Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macquarie Infrastructure Corp    MIC

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP (MIC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Macquarie Infrastructure : FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 04:57pm CET

MIC (Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation) (NYSE: MIC) announced that is does not expect yesterday’s ruling by the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) to have any impact on the Company’s results of operations.

“We are reviewing the ruling, but note that it appears to apply only to pass-through entities, not regular corporations such as MIC,” said Liam Stewart, chief financial officer of MIC. “Moreover, MIC currently has only one pipeline that is subject to FERC rate regulation and the contribution to our results from that pipeline is such that the overall impact of the ruling, if any, would be immaterial.”

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii, and entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
04:57pMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquar..
BU
03/13MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION : Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to ..
BU
03/09MACQUARIE : MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shares of MIC
AQ
03/08MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Manager Notifies MIC That It Intends to Acquire A..
BU
03/08MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shares ..
BU
03/02MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation to Host Ear..
AC
02/21MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/21MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
02/21MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Reports 2017 Financial Results, Increase In Quart..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Macquarie infrastructure announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible.. 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/07Top Dividend Raises And Cuts For February 2018 
03/05John And Jane - February Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account 
03/0433 DIVIDEND INCREASES : February 19-23, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 823 M
EBIT 2018 323 M
Net income 2018 206 M
Debt 2018 3 469 M
Yield 2018 10,2%
P/E ratio 2018 16,54
P/E ratio 2019 13,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,72x
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
Capitalization 3 315 M
Chart MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Infrastructure C Technical Analysis Chart | MIC | US55608B1052 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 58,9 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Timothy Frost President, CEO, COO & Executive Director
Martin Stephen William Stanley Chairman
Liam Stewart Chief Financial Officer
Norman H. Brown Independent Director
George W. Carmany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP-40.61%3 372
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-7.63%6 549
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%5 388
BEST INC (ADR)9.69%3 895
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG-13.37%3 290
CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLDG SA-5.79%2 985
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.