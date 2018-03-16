Macquarie Infrastructure : FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation

MIC (Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation) (NYSE: MIC) announced that is does not expect yesterday’s ruling by the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) to have any impact on the Company’s results of operations.

“We are reviewing the ruling, but note that it appears to apply only to pass-through entities, not regular corporations such as MIC,” said Liam Stewart, chief financial officer of MIC. “Moreover, MIC currently has only one pipeline that is subject to FERC rate regulation and the contribution to our results from that pipeline is such that the overall impact of the ruling, if any, would be immaterial.”

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii, and entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005545/en/