MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO (MSG)
Celebrate Billy Joel’s 100th Lifetime Performance at MSG

01/20/2018 | 07:54pm CET

July 18

Madison Square Garden

Tickets on Sale Friday, January 26

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company announced today the unprecedented 100th lifetime and 54th consecutive show by legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018. The July show is part of his residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena, which began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show per month at The Garden. The July 2018 show will be Joel’s 100th all-time performance at The Garden.

Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets for the July 18 show from Monday, January 22 at 10:00AM (EST) through Thursday, January 25 at 10:00PM (EST) via www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets for the July show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (EST) on Friday, January 26 via ticketmaster.com and by calling Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, January 27. Prices range from $65.50 to $139.50. The concerts are being promoted by The Madison Square Garden Company in association with AEG Presents and Q104.3 as a media partner.

In December 2013, Billy Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty. Since January 2014, Joel has played one show per month at The Garden as part of the Spectrum Concert Series. Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist.  In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

MSG now offers a rich visual history of Billy Joel and his many Garden performances through a scrollable timeline featuring archival images, video insights from Billy, sharable images and lyrics, plus direct links for ticketing. Visit billyjoelmsg.com for more information. Join the conversation with #BillyJoelMSG.

About The Madison Square Garden Company
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences.  The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston.  Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams -- the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and one of the leading North American esports organizations, Counter Logic Gaming.  In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces outdoor festivals, including New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival.   Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal.  More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

For press related inquiries, please contact:
For Billy Joel:
Claire Mercuri: [email protected] / (917) 940-2499

For The Madison Square Garden Company:
Mikyl Cordova: [email protected] / (212) 631-4337
Rachel Schulman: [email protected] / (212) 465-6360

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
