MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Magellan Health Inc : Todays Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Magellan Health and Geron Corp.

03/16/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Markets were mixed Thursday as concerns of a possible trade war continued to linger. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 percent to close at 24,873.66, while the S&P 500 Index declined 0.08 percent to close at 2,747.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.20 percent to close at 7,481.74. Positive economic data was not enough to lift the broader markets higher. The government reported initial jobless claims dropped by 4,000 to 226,000 for the week ended March 10th, which topped economists' expectations of 228,000, according to MarketWatch.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Magellan Health, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MGLN

Geron Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GERN

Magellan Health's stock moved 3.93% higher Thursday, to close the day at $108.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 167,070 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 154,405 shares. In the last year, Magellan Health's shares have traded in a range of 64.05 - 109.80. The share price has gained 69.32% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $99.28 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $91.18. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 24.05. Magellan Health have gained roughly 12.91 percent in the past month and are up 12.33 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Magellan Health, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MGLN

On Thursday, shares of Geron recorded a trading volume of 10,455,110 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 2,484,630 shares. The stock ended the day 10.83% higher at 3.48. The share price has gained 100.00% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 1.74 - 3.69. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.43 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $2.14. Geron have gained roughly 46.22 percent in the past month and are up 93.33 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Geron Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GERN

Our Actionable Research on Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 656 M
EBIT 2018 260 M
Net income 2018 135 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,73
P/E ratio 2019 16,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 2 509 M
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan N. Rubin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary D. Anderson Chief Information Officer
Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer
Srinivas Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN HEALTH INC12.33%2 488
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP2.23%219 601
ANTHEM INC1.79%58 872
AETNA-2.09%58 013
CIGNA-17.83%40 530
HUMANA8.83%37 172
