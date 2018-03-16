NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Markets were mixed Thursday as concerns of a possible trade war continued to linger. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 percent to close at 24,873.66, while the S&P 500 Index declined 0.08 percent to close at 2,747.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.20 percent to close at 7,481.74. Positive economic data was not enough to lift the broader markets higher. The government reported initial jobless claims dropped by 4,000 to 226,000 for the week ended March 10th, which topped economists' expectations of 228,000, according to MarketWatch.

Magellan Health, Inc.

Geron Corporation

Magellan Health's stock moved 3.93% higher Thursday, to close the day at $108.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 167,070 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 154,405 shares. In the last year, Magellan Health's shares have traded in a range of 64.05 - 109.80. The share price has gained 69.32% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $99.28 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $91.18. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 24.05. Magellan Health have gained roughly 12.91 percent in the past month and are up 12.33 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Geron recorded a trading volume of 10,455,110 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 2,484,630 shares. The stock ended the day 10.83% higher at 3.48. The share price has gained 100.00% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 1.74 - 3.69. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.43 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $2.14. Geron have gained roughly 46.22 percent in the past month and are up 93.33 percent year-to-date.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

