Magellan Health : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Affected by Hawaii False Emergency Alert

Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for all individuals in Hawaii affected by the recent false emergency alert notification that was issued last Saturday claiming a ballistic missile threat was inbound to Hawaii.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it, resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations with children who may be watching the television news. These resources are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger, stress and depression related to these kinds of incidents.

Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health’s website.

Magellan Health provides specialized healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country. Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds and reacts.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005049/en/