Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magellan Health Inc    MGLN

MAGELLAN HEALTH INC (MGLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Magellan Health : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Affected by Hawaii False Emergency Alert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 06:00pm CET

Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for all individuals in Hawaii affected by the recent false emergency alert notification that was issued last Saturday claiming a ballistic missile threat was inbound to Hawaii.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it, resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations with children who may be watching the television news. These resources are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger, stress and depression related to these kinds of incidents.

Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health’s website.

Magellan Health provides specialized healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country. Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds and reacts.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
06:00p MAGELLAN HEALTH : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Commu..
01/16 MAGELLAN HEALTH : Continues Innovation and Efforts to Improve Outcomes for Patie..
2017 MAGELLAN HEALTH : Innovative Collaboration Takes on Cardiovascular Health
2017 MAGELLAN HEALTH : Blue Cross, cardiologists begin innovative partnership
2017 MAGELLAN HEALTH : Blue Cross, cardiologists begin innovative partnership
2017 MAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
2017 MAGELLAN HEALTH : Innovative Collaboration Takes on Cardiovascular Health
2017 MAGELLAN HEALTH : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Commu..
2017 MAGELLAN HEALTH : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Commu..
2017 MAGELLAN HEALTH,INC. (NASDAQ : MGLN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Fina..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Magellan Health sees 2018 EPS as high as $5.48
2017 Magellan Health Services' (MGLN) CEO Barry Smith on Q3 2017 Results - Earning..
2017 Magellan Health Services beats by $0.24, misses on revenue
2017 Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open
2017 Magellan Health receives regulatory approvals to acquire Senior Whole Health
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 5 764 M
EBIT 2017 188 M
Net income 2017 104 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 23,55
P/E ratio 2018 20,84
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,32x
Capitalization 2 423 M
Chart MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Magellan Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MGLN | US5590792074 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan N. Rubin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary D. Anderson Chief Information Officer
Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer
Srinivas Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN HEALTH INC2.59%2 423
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP8.15%235 285
ANTHEM INC10.73%64 206
AETNA2.61%61 242
CIGNA8.50%54 278
HUMANA11.16%39 901
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.