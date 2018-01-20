Magellan Health : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Affected by Hawaii False Emergency Alert

Magellan
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) today announced that it will open a free
24-hour crisis line for all individuals in Hawaii affected by the recent
false emergency alert notification that was issued last Saturday
claiming a ballistic missile threat was inbound to Hawaii.
The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services
is 1-800-327-7451.
Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other
resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it,
resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations
with children who may be watching the television news. These resources
are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals as
they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger, stress and
depression related to these kinds of incidents.
Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery
from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health’s website.
Magellan Health provides specialized healthcare services, including
behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals
across the country. Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such
as this to help support the local community as it responds and reacts.
About Magellan Health: Magellan
Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most
complex areas of health, including special populations, complete
pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan
supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,
while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are
necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers
include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,
labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party
administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
