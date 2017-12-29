Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Magna International Inc.    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. (MG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Magna International : Announces Completion of Second Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 11:06pm CET

AURORA, ON, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced the completion of the second of two share repurchase programs (the "Program"). The Program was commenced pursuant to an issuer bid exemption order issued to Magna by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 21, 2017.

Magna repurchased a total of 395,100 Common Shares under the Program directly from a third party, for an aggregate purchase price of CAD $27.5 million. All Common Shares acquired under the Program were cancelled. The Program formed part of Magna's normal course issuer bid announced on November 13, 2017.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected] │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Director of Corporate Communications & PR
[email protected] │ 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS (1)
We are a leading global automotive supplier with 328 manufacturing operations and 99 product development, engineering and sales centres in 29 countries. We have over 163,000 employees focused on delivering superior value to our customers through innovative products and processes, and world class manufacturing. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, vision, closure and roof systems and have electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit our website at www.magna.com.
__________________________________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

SOURCE Magna International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
11:14p MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Press Release - Magna Announces Completion of Second Share..
11:06p MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Completion of Second Share Repurchase Program
12/26 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Magnas Revenues ..
12/19 CLAIRVEST : Magna at 52-Week Highs on News
12/19 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Media Release - Magna Announces New Management Structure a..
12/19 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Announces New Management Structure and Financial Reporting..
12/19 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Announces New Management Structure and Financial Reporting..
12/18 ALGOMA CENTRAL : Magna, Algoma at 52-Week Highs on News
12/18 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Collaborates with New Chinese Automaker NIO on Vehicle Lau..
12/18 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Collaborates with New Chinese Automak..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/15 NEW DIV ON THE BLOCK QUARTERLY EARNI : Part 3
11/30 LINAMAR : An Undervalued Auto OEM Driving Through Growth
11/29 The Acquirer's Portfolio - Large Cap
11/22 Magna Announces Specific Share Repurchase Programs
11/22 Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Upd..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.