Magna International : News Release - Magna Brings New Mobility Technology to CES 2018

Attendees will see future mobility through the eyes of virtual reality at Magna's booth

Magna will showcase its electrification and autonomy solutions that will help shape future mobility and a cleaner environment

With an open-for-business mindset, Magna looks to connect with technology companies and start-ups at CES

AURORA, ON, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Magna, a technology company and one of the world's largest suppliers to the automotive industry, will showcase key products in electrification, autonomy and mobility during CES 2018.

At the Magna booth, #7506 in North Hall LVCC, attendees will get an interactive glimpse into the car of the future in two ways:

By using virtual reality technology, attendees experience firsthand how an autonomous vehicle works. Virtual reality gives a unique opportunity to see the world through the 'eyes' of some of the industry's most advanced solutions developed by Magna.

Attendees can also design their own new mobility vehicle and take their bespoke design for a virtual test drive.

In addition, the company will showcase its latest electrification technology through its e1 demonstration concept vehicle. The e1 consists of one integrated e-drive system on the front axle and one on the rear axle with two electric motors (e-motors) providing superior longitudinal and lateral dynamics combined with excellent vehicle stability for more safety.

'Magna is a company of entrepreneurial-minded people dedicated to developing mobility solutions that will change the way the world moves,' said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna's Chief Technology Officer. 'At CES 2018, we will demonstrate why Magna is an ideal partner for the industry's autonomy, electrification and new mobility needs.'

Magna also comes to CES ready to vet new partners. The company has already partnered with universities (including MIT, Stanford, etc.), technology companies, incubators and start-ups to identify and auto-qualify new technologies. In the past 12 months, Magna has scanned more than 800 companies and entered proof-of-concept stage with more than 30 start-ups.

Visit Magna's booth at CES, #7506 in the North Hall LVCC from Jan. 9-12, 2018. For more information on Magna and its capabilities please visit www.magna.com.

