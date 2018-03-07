Log in
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany

03/07/2018
  • Brings advanced composites and carbon fiber expertise to European market

  • Develops lightweight structural and exterior components

  • Enables joint development projects with European automakers

SAILAUF, Germany, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s new Composites Center of Excellence in Esslingen, Germany, aims to help European automakers meet increasingly stringent emissions requirements with lightweight structures and exterior components made of advanced materials.

Magna’s new Composites Center of Excellence in Esslingen, Germany, features a new Engel 2,300-metric-ton press. The Center has been established to help European automakers meet increasingly stringent emissions requirements with lightweight structures and exterior components made of advanced materials.


“Lightweight composite parts can deliver weight reductions of 30 to 60 percent over steel,” said Magna Exteriors President Grahame Burrow. “It’s easy to see why automakers are pursuing these materials, and we’re ready to deliver innovative solutions to help them meet their goals.”

The Center will primarily focus on developing structural components, such as vehicle subframes, and exterior body parts, such as door panels and hoods. Several European automakers are pursuing joint development projects with Magna at the new center. One is interested in investigating advanced composites for use in structural rear vehicle modules, and another wants to look at composites for vehicle subframes. There is also interest in developing “class A” exterior panels using composites.

The center has a new 2,300-metric-ton Engel V-Due press that is ideally suited for thermoset compression molding of reinforced plastic or sheet molding compound materials. It enables development, demonstration and testing of full-size automotive parts using a wide range of thermoset composite materials and compression molding process settings. The press also links directly to a testing laboratory where temperature cycles, climatic cycles, various static and dynamic tests, and microscopic examinations are performed.

Magna opened its Composites Centre of Excellence near Toronto in 2010 in partnership with the National Research Council of Canada. Notable projects include a carbon fiber hood developed for the 2016 Cadillac V-Series and a current project with Ford Motor Company to test the feasibility of carbon fiber vehicle subframes for possible mass production.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected], 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACTS
Tracy Fuerst, Global Director of Corporate Communications & PR
[email protected], 248.631.5396

Rej Husetovic, Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations Europe
[email protected], (+49-6093) 9942-5056

ABOUT MAGNA
We have more than 168,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 335 manufacturing operations and 96 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA).  For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

 

