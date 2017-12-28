Log in
MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment and the Redemption of Bonds

12/28/2017 | 04:30pm CET

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
28-Dec-2017 / 16:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press-release

Krasnodar

December 28, 2017

 

Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment and the Redemption of Bonds

 

Krasnodar, December 28, 2017: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the 3rd coupon yield payment against bonds and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds.

 

Please be informed that on December 28, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the third coupon redemption against bonds of the BO-001P-04 series in the amount of 498,600,000 rubles and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds.

 

Parameters of the bond issue:

 

Type of securities:

Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-001P-04 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-001P-02E of 23.10.2015, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JWML1

 

Identification number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment:

4B02-04-60525-P-001P as of June 30, 2016

Reporting (coupon) period which the yield is paid for:

The third coupon period (29.06.2017-28.12.2017)

 

The total amount of the interest to be paid against bonds:

 

498,600,000 (Four hundred and ninety eight million six hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions

 

 

The amount of the interest to be paid against one bond:

 

49.86 (Forty nine rubles 86 kopecks) rubles per each bond

The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid:

 

10,000,000 bonds

The method of payment:

Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement

 

The record date:

 

December 27, 2017

 

The date of the obligation fulfillment:

 

December 28, 2017

 

The total amount of the interest paid against bonds following the reporting period:

 

Following the 3rd coupon period the amount of 498,600,000.00 (Four hundred and ninety eight million six hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled.

 

The number of bonds which were redeemed:

 

10,000,000 bonds

 

Basis for bonds redemption:

 

Occurrence of the date of redemption according to the Second part of the Bonds Resolution (Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-Traded Bonds) of PJSC "Magnit" approved by the Decision of the CEO of PJSC "Magnit" as of June 28, 2016 (Decision w/o No. as of June 28, 2016)

 

The date of bonds redemption:

December 28, 2017

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Timothy Post

Head of Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600

 

Dina Svishcheva

Deputy Director, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

[email protected]

 


Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

 

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

642155  28-Dec-2017 

© EQS 2017
