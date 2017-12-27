MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
LAVRENO LIMITED
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Galitskiy Sergey (member of the BOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit")
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
?)
|
Name
|
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|
4.1.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
?)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares in course of open subscription
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
volume
|
6185
|
6300836
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
Aggregated volume
|
6185
|
6300836
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 27, 2017
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
4.2.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
?)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of securities (repurchase agreement)
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
volume
|
6186.42
|
2800000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
Aggregated volume
|
6186.42
|
2800000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 27, 2017
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
4.3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
?)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of securities (repurchase agreement)
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
volume
|
6186.42
|
2100000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
Aggregated volume
|
6186.42
|
2100000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 27, 2017
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
4.4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of securities (agreement for sale and purchase of securities)
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
volume
|
6202
|
99164
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
Aggregated volume
|
6202
|
99164
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 27, 2017
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
4.5.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
?)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of securities (repurchase agreement)
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
volume
|
6186.42
|
1500000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Price (RUB)
|
Aggregated volume
|
6186.42
|
1500000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 27, 2017
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|