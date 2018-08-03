Log in
MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
Magnit : Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting

08/03/2018 | 10:55am CEST

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting

03-Aug-2018 / 11:51 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press Release

Krasnodar

August 03, 2018

 

Magnit Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting

 

Krasnodar, August 03, 2018: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", "Issuer"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the results of the BOD meeting held on August 01, 2018.

 

Please be informed that on August 01, 2018 the BOD meeting was held (minutes of the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" are w/o No. of August 03, 2018).

 

The meeting agenda:

 

  1. Approval of the budget of PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies for the 2nd half of 2018.

 

7 (seven) of the 7 (seven) BOD members participating in the BOD meeting were present.

 

Quorum to hold the BOD meeting with this agenda is present.

 

Voting Results:

 

Items 1.1

 

Mowat Gregor William - "for", Demchenko Timothy - "for", Simmons James Pat - "for", Makhnev Alexey Petrovich - "for", Foley Paul Michael - "for", Prysyazhnyuk Alexander Mikhailovich - "against", Ryan Charles Emmitt - "for".

 

Items 1.2

Mowat Gregor William - "for", Demchenko Timothy - "for", Simmons James Pat - "for", Makhnev Alexey Petrovich - "for", Foley Paul Michael - "for", Prysyazhnyuk Alexander Mikhailovich - "for", Ryan Charles Emmitt - "for".

 

The decisions were made.

 

Content of the decisions:

Item 1.1 on the agenda:

"To approve the budget of PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies for the 2nd half of 2018."

 

Item 1.2 on the agenda:

"The management of PJSC "Magnit" shall present detailed information according to the comments of the members of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" at the next Board meeting."

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Dina Svishcheva

Deputy Director, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

[email protected]

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

 

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 5832
EQS News ID: 710705

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 244 B
EBIT 2018 56 494 M
Net income 2018 33 030 M
Debt 2018 155 B
Yield 2018 3,98%
P/E ratio 2018 12,89
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 429 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 948  RUB
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Gregor William Mowat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO6 769
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.37%35 737
SYSCO CORPORATION12.04%34 943
TESCO23.11%32 854
AHOLD DELHAIZE19.44%31 587
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD9.12%28 839
