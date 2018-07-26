Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Unaudited 2Q 2018 Results

During 2Q 2018 Magnit added (net) 335 stores. The total store base as of June 30, 2018 reached 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience stores, 244 hypermarkets, 213 "Magnit Family" stores and 4,000 drogerie stores). Addition of selling space in 1H 2018 was 190 thousand sq. m. compared to 252 thousand sq. m.in 1H 2017.

Revenue increased by 7.2% from 555 billion RUR in 1H 2017 to 595 billion RUR in 1H 2018 on the back of 11.7% selling space growth and negative LFL sales dynamics (-4.5% in 1H 2018).

LFL performance in 1H 2018 was influenced by low food inflation and Easter calendarisation (prior to the salary payment), lower number of stores opened after redesign (414 vs. 830 respectively), as well as intensifying competition and cannibalisation.

Gross Profit decreased y-o-y and stood at 147 billion RUR in 1H 2018. Gross Margin in 1H 2018 was 24.7%. The decrease was due to (1) price investments; (2) extensive promo held in May and June and (3) shrinkage growth caused by incorrect promo volume projections. As part of the Company's strategic plan, management is taking steps to address the promo issue.

EBITDA in 1H 2018 was 44 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 1H 2018 was 7.4%. EBITDA result was driven by the gross profit dynamics, increase of the lease expense due to the higher share of leased stores as well as one-off write-offs of inventory and accrued provisions in the amount of 1.5 billion RUR. Negative impact was partially offset by the improvement of payroll and other operating expenses. EBITDA adjusted for one-off effects would be 7.7% in 1H 2018 and 8.2% in 2Q 2018.



Net Income in 1H 2018 was 18 billion RUR down from 21 billion RUR in 1H 2017 on the back of lower EBITDA partially offset by the improvement of interest and tax expense. Net Income Margin in 1H 2018 was 3.0%.

Olga Naumova, Magnit's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We have ambitious goals and those will not be achieved overnight. The management team is currently working hard to deliver a comprehensive plan for transformation of the business. Magnit has important fundamental advantages that serve as a solid base for improvement including strong brand recognition, well-established market presence and scale, as well as a sophisticated logistics system. In the new Board and my colleagues in management, we have a world-class leadership team and I am confident that together we will deliver growth and regain leadership."

Elena Milinova , Chief Financial Officer, added:

"We see immediate opportunities to improve efficiency by introducing changes to category management, promo planning, quality of ordering projections and customer engagement. Additionally, we are expecting positive effects from further optimisation of payroll, overhead and banking costs. We expect to see the first benefits resulting from these measures as soon as in the 4Q 2018"