Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Unaudited FY 2017 Results

Press Release

Krasnodar

January 26, 2018

PJSC "Magnit" Announces Unaudited FY 2017 Results

Krasnodar, Russia (January 26, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces its unaudited FY 2017 results prepared in accordance with IFRS[1].

During 2017 Magnit added (net) 2,291 stores. The total store base as of December 31, 2017 reached 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience stores, 243 hypermarkets, 208 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,774 drogerie stores). Selling space increased by 13.56% in comparison to 2016 from 5.07 million sq. m. to 5.75 million sq. m.

Revenue increased by 6.37% from 1,074.81 billion RUR in 2016 to 1,143.29 billion RUR in 2017.

Gross Profit increased from 295.76 billion RUR in 2016 to 304.71 billion RUR in 2017. Gross Margin in 2017 was 26.65%.

EBITDA in 2017 was 91.78 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 2017 was 8.03%.

Net Income in 2017 was 35.53 billion RUR. Net Income Margin in 2017 was 3.11%.

According to Rosstat, CPI for the last 12M (January - December 2017) was 2.5% compared to 5.4% for the same period in the previous year.

According to Rosstat, food inflation for the last 12M (January - December 2017) was 1.1% Y-o-Y vs 4.6% for the same period in the previous year.

Please Note: On December 20th, there was a serious glitch in a firmware update for the Shtrikh-M (?????-?) cash registers that Magnit uses at almost 11,000 stores across all four formats. In order to fix the affected cash registers, the firmware needed to be manually updated. This process took approximately 15 minutes per cash register.

Between December 20th (Wednesday) and December 23rd (Saturday) almost 800 Magnit technical employees manually updated the firmware. Affected Shtrikh-M cash registers could not reopen until the firmware was fixed. As a result of the Shtrikh-M cash registers being closed for a part or all this period, Magnit lost sales of approximately 1 billion Rubles according to Company estimates.



4 Q 2 017 Monthly Operating Highlights:

October Y-o-Y, % November Y-o-Y, % December Y-o-Y, % New Store Openings (NET) 267 n/a 165 n/a 221 n/a Convenience stores 180 n/a 80 n/a 122 n/a Hypermarkets 1 n/a 1 n/a 5 n/a Magnit Family 4 n/a 1 n/a 7 n/a Drogerie Stores 82 n/a 83 n/a 87 n/a Number of Stores (EOP) 15,964 n/a 16,129 n/a 16,350 n/a Convenience stores 11,923 n/a 12,003 n/a 12,125 n/a Hypermarkets 237 n/a 238 n/a 243 n/a Magnit Family 200 n/a 201 n/a 208 n/a Drogerie Stores 3,604 n/a 3,687 n/a 3,774 n/a New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 80.78 n/a 44.27 n/a 67.42 n/a Convenience stores 54.56 n/a 25.24 n/a 36.94 n/a Hypermarkets 4.13 n/a 2.02 n/a 9.11 n/a Magnit Family 4.57 n/a 1.22 n/a 7.44 n/a Drogerie Stores 17.53 n/a 15.79 n/a 13.93 n/a Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. 5,643.26 15.97% 5,687.52 14.45% 5,754.94 13.56% Convenience stores 3,895.88 16.43% 3,921.12 15.03% 3,958.06 14.65% Hypermarkets 690.48 4.72% 692.50 4.47% 701.62 2.62% Magnit Family 220.36 11.71% 221.58 9.52% 229.01 7.64% Drogerie Stores 836.53 26.06% 852.32 22.61% 866.25 20.51% Number of Customers, million 338.94 5.85% 337.96 10.54% 375.08 10.07% Convenience stores 286.80 6.30% 286.74 11.30% 312.21 10.76% Hypermarkets 20.16 (2.81%) 19.68 (0.61%) 24.17 2.85% Magnit Family 11.10 4.71% 10.88 7.25% 12.85 8.38% Drogerie Stores 20.88 9.57% 20.66 13.85% 25.85 9.86% Retail Sales[2], million RUR 91,253.95 4.53% 91,830.58 6.53% 116,109.35 6.56% Convenience stores 68,681.34 5.86% 69,649.58 7.92% 83,988.60 7.65% Hypermarkets 11,332.79 (5.63%) 11,061.92 (5.30%) 16,458.45 (1.47%) Magnit Family 4,808.21 5.16% 4,746.07 6.35% 6,636.72 8.32% Drogerie Stores 6,431.61 10.18% 6,373.01 15.52% 9,025.58 11.23% Retail Sales2, million USD[3] 1,580.69 13.49% 1,558.53 16.38% 1,981.77 13.12% Convenience stores 1,189.69 14.93% 1,182.08 17.89% 1,433.53 14.29% Hypermarkets 196.31 2.47% 187.74 3.45% 280.91 4.60% Magnit Family 83.29 14.18% 80.55 16.18% 113.28 15.00% Drogerie Stores 111.41 19.63% 108.16 26.19% 154.05 18.09%



4Q and 12 M 2017 Operating Highlights:

4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Y-o-Y, % 12M 2017 12M 2016 Y-o-Y, % New Store Openings (NET) 653 695 n/a 2,291 1,970 n/a Convenience stores 382 383 n/a 1,604 927 n/a Hypermarkets 7 9 n/a 6 18 n/a Magnit Family 12 15 n/a 14 39 n/a Drogerie Stores 252 288 n/a 667 986 n/a Number of Stores (EOP) 16,350 14,059 n/a 16,350 14,059 n/a Convenience stores 12,125 10,521 n/a 12,125 10,521 n/a Hypermarkets 243 237 n/a 243 237 n/a Magnit Family 208 194 n/a 208 194 n/a Drogerie Stores 3,774 3 107 n/a 3,774 3,107 n/a New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 192.46 242.28 n/a 687.27 653.95 n/a Convenience stores 116.74 132.60 n/a 505.66 332.84 n/a Hypermarkets 15.27 24.30 n/a 17.94 44.53 n/a Magnit Family 13.22 16.45 n/a 16.26 42.58 n/a Drogerie Stores 47.24 68.93 n/a 147.41 234.00 n/a Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. 5,754.94 5,067.67 13.56% 5,754.94 5,067.67 13.56% Convenience stores 3,958.06 3,452.40 14.65% 3,958.06 3,452.40 14.65% Hypermarkets 701.62 683.67 2.62% 701.62 683.67 2.62% Magnit Family 229.01 212.76 7.64% 229.01 212.76 7.64% Drogerie Stores 866.25 718.84 20.51% 866.25 718.84 20.51% Number of Customers, million 1,051.98 966.69 8.82% 4,040.50 3,817.13 5.85% Convenience stores 885.75 809.30 9.45% 3,403.63 3,220.10 5.70% Hypermarkets 64.01 64.05 (0.07%) 249.29 262.10 (4.89%) Magnit Family 34.83 32.60 6.83% 133.99 127.00 5.50% Drogerie Stores 67.39 60.74 10.95% 253.59 207.93 21.96%



LFL Results

Formats 4Q 2017 - 4Q 2016[4] # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 9,436 (1.78%) (1.99%) (3.73%) Hypermarkets 222 (4.20%) (2.80%) (6.88%) Magnit Family 169 (1.44%) (2.84%) (4.24%) Drogerie 2,830 2.24% (4.98%) (2.85%) Total 12,657 (1.95%) (2.27%) (4.17%)

Formats 12M 2017 - 12M 20164 # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 7,848 1.23% (2.63%) (1.42%) Hypermarkets 221 (2.53%) (7.91%) (10.24%) Magnit Family 165 (1.21%) (6.70%) (7.82%) Drogerie 2,711 1.17% (1.14%) 0.02% Total 10,945 (0.21%) (3.17%) (3.37%)



4Q and FY 2017 Key Financial Results, million RUR

4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Growth Rate FY 2017 FY 2016 Growth Rate Net Sales 302,304.97 284,674.68 6.19% 1,143,290.40 1,074,811.55 6.37% Convenience stores 222,319.51 207,440.08 7.17% 846,112.98 790,157.07 7.08% Hypermarkets 38,853.16 40,394.25 (3.82%) 146,435.21 157,688.53 (7.14%) Magnit Family 16,191.01 15,161.85 6.79% 59,779.10 56,910.82 5.04% Drogerie Stores 21,830.20 19,468.53 12.13% 78,785.81 64,449.43 22.24% Wholesale 3,111.09 2,209.97 40.78% 12,177.30 5,605.71 117.23% Gross Profit 76,839.74 78,327.86 (1.90%) 304,712.21 295,759.01 3.03% Gross Margin, % 25.42% 27.51% n/a 26.65% 27.52% n/a EBITDAR 33,976.01 37,822.97 (10.17%) 137,079.94 146,264.42 (6.28%) EBITDAR Margin, % 11.24% 13.29% n/a 11.99% 13.61% n/a EBITDA 22,324.89 27,539.16 (18.93%) 91,775.69 107,793.02 (14.86%) EBITDA Margin, % 7.38% 9.67% n/a 8.03% 10.03% n/a EBIT 13,518.38 20,638.86 (34.50%) 58,073.50 81,967.38 (29.15%) EBIT Margin, % 4.47% 7.25% n/a 5.08% 7.63% n/a Net Income 7,859.05 13,485.38 (41.72%) 35,530.64 54,408.99 (34.70%) Net Income Margin, % 2.60% 4.74% n/a 3.11% 5.06% n/a



4Q and FY 2017 Key Financial Results, USD million[5]

4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Growth Rate FY 2017 FY 2016 Growth Rate Net sales 5,175.75 4,513.73 14.67% 19,592.69 16,033.61 22.20% Convenience stores 3,806.32 3,289.12 15.72% 14,499.93 11,787.25 23.01% Hypermarkets 665.20 640.48 3.86% 2,509.48 2,352.34 6.68% Magnit Family 277.21 240.40 15.31% 1,024.44 848.97 20.67% Drogerie Stores 373.75 308.69 21.08% 1,350.16 961.43 40.43% Wholesale 53.26 35.04 52.01% 208.68 83.62 149.56% Gross Profit 1,315.57 1,241.95 5.93% 5,221.89 4,412.02 18.36% Gross Margin, % 25.42% 27.51% n/a 26.65% 27.52% n/a EBITDAR 581.70 599.71 (3.00%) 2,349.15 2,181.91 7.66% EBITDAR Margin, % 11.24% 13.29% n/a 11.99% 13.61% n/a EBITDA 382.22 436.65 (12.47%) 1,572.77 1,608.01 (2.19%) EBITDA Margin, % 7.38% 9.67% n/a 8.03% 10.03% n/a EBIT 231.45 327.25 (29.27)% 995.21 1,222.76 (18.61)% EBIT Margin, % 4.47% 7.25% n/a 5.08% 7.63% n/a Net Income 134.55 213.82 (37.07%) 608.89 811.65 (24.98%) Net Income Margin, % 2.60% 4.74% n/a 3.11% 5.06% n/a

Notes:

1) Net revenue in USD terms is calculated using the average exchange rate for the period.

2) This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016.

3) Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals.



For further information, please contact:

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.