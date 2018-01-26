Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Unaudited FY 2017 Results

|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Unaudited FY 2017 Results
26-Jan-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press Release
Krasnodar
January 26, 2018
PJSC "Magnit" Announces Unaudited FY 2017 Results
Krasnodar, Russia (January 26, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces its unaudited FY 2017 results prepared in accordance with IFRS[1].
During 2017 Magnit added (net) 2,291 stores. The total store base as of December 31, 2017 reached 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience stores, 243 hypermarkets, 208 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,774 drogerie stores). Selling space increased by 13.56% in comparison to 2016 from 5.07 million sq. m. to 5.75 million sq. m.
Revenue increased by 6.37% from 1,074.81 billion RUR in 2016 to 1,143.29 billion RUR in 2017.
Gross Profit increased from 295.76 billion RUR in 2016 to 304.71 billion RUR in 2017. Gross Margin in 2017 was 26.65%.
EBITDA in 2017 was 91.78 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 2017 was 8.03%.
Net Income in 2017 was 35.53 billion RUR. Net Income Margin in 2017 was 3.11%.
According to Rosstat, CPI for the last 12M (January - December 2017) was 2.5% compared to 5.4% for the same period in the previous year.
According to Rosstat, food inflation for the last 12M (January - December 2017) was 1.1% Y-o-Y vs 4.6% for the same period in the previous year.
Please Note: On December 20th, there was a serious glitch in a firmware update for the Shtrikh-M (?????-?) cash registers that Magnit uses at almost 11,000 stores across all four formats. In order to fix the affected cash registers, the firmware needed to be manually updated. This process took approximately 15 minutes per cash register.
Between December 20th (Wednesday) and December 23rd (Saturday) almost 800 Magnit technical employees manually updated the firmware. Affected Shtrikh-M cash registers could not reopen until the firmware was fixed. As a result of the Shtrikh-M cash registers being closed for a part or all this period, Magnit lost sales of approximately 1 billion Rubles according to Company estimates.
4Q 2017 Monthly Operating Highlights:
|
|
October
|
Y-o-Y, %
|
November
|
Y-o-Y, %
|
December
|
Y-o-Y, %
|
New Store Openings (NET)
|
267
|
n/a
|
165
|
n/a
|
221
|
n/a
|
Convenience stores
|
180
|
n/a
|
80
|
n/a
|
122
|
n/a
|
Hypermarkets
|
1
|
n/a
|
1
|
n/a
|
5
|
n/a
|
Magnit Family
|
4
|
n/a
|
1
|
n/a
|
7
|
n/a
|
Drogerie Stores
|
82
|
n/a
|
83
|
n/a
|
87
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Stores (EOP)
|
15,964
|
n/a
|
16,129
|
n/a
|
16,350
|
n/a
|
Convenience stores
|
11,923
|
n/a
|
12,003
|
n/a
|
12,125
|
n/a
|
Hypermarkets
|
237
|
n/a
|
238
|
n/a
|
243
|
n/a
|
Magnit Family
|
200
|
n/a
|
201
|
n/a
|
208
|
n/a
|
Drogerie Stores
|
3,604
|
n/a
|
3,687
|
n/a
|
3,774
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Selling Space, th. sq. m.
|
80.78
|
n/a
|
44.27
|
n/a
|
67.42
|
n/a
|
Convenience stores
|
54.56
|
n/a
|
25.24
|
n/a
|
36.94
|
n/a
|
Hypermarkets
|
4.13
|
n/a
|
2.02
|
n/a
|
9.11
|
n/a
|
Magnit Family
|
4.57
|
n/a
|
1.22
|
n/a
|
7.44
|
n/a
|
Drogerie Stores
|
17.53
|
n/a
|
15.79
|
n/a
|
13.93
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m.
|
5,643.26
|
15.97%
|
5,687.52
|
14.45%
|
5,754.94
|
13.56%
|
Convenience stores
|
3,895.88
|
16.43%
|
3,921.12
|
15.03%
|
3,958.06
|
14.65%
|
Hypermarkets
|
690.48
|
4.72%
|
692.50
|
4.47%
|
701.62
|
2.62%
|
Magnit Family
|
220.36
|
11.71%
|
221.58
|
9.52%
|
229.01
|
7.64%
|
Drogerie Stores
|
836.53
|
26.06%
|
852.32
|
22.61%
|
866.25
|
20.51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Customers, million
|
338.94
|
5.85%
|
337.96
|
10.54%
|
375.08
|
10.07%
|
Convenience stores
|
286.80
|
6.30%
|
286.74
|
11.30%
|
312.21
|
10.76%
|
Hypermarkets
|
20.16
|
(2.81%)
|
19.68
|
(0.61%)
|
24.17
|
2.85%
|
Magnit Family
|
11.10
|
4.71%
|
10.88
|
7.25%
|
12.85
|
8.38%
|
Drogerie Stores
|
20.88
|
9.57%
|
20.66
|
13.85%
|
25.85
|
9.86%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Sales[2], million RUR
|
91,253.95
|
4.53%
|
91,830.58
|
6.53%
|
116,109.35
|
6.56%
|
Convenience stores
|
68,681.34
|
5.86%
|
69,649.58
|
7.92%
|
83,988.60
|
7.65%
|
Hypermarkets
|
11,332.79
|
(5.63%)
|
11,061.92
|
(5.30%)
|
16,458.45
|
(1.47%)
|
Magnit Family
|
4,808.21
|
5.16%
|
4,746.07
|
6.35%
|
6,636.72
|
8.32%
|
Drogerie Stores
|
6,431.61
|
10.18%
|
6,373.01
|
15.52%
|
9,025.58
|
11.23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Sales2, million USD[3]
|
1,580.69
|
13.49%
|
1,558.53
|
16.38%
|
1,981.77
|
13.12%
|
Convenience stores
|
1,189.69
|
14.93%
|
1,182.08
|
17.89%
|
1,433.53
|
14.29%
|
Hypermarkets
|
196.31
|
2.47%
|
187.74
|
3.45%
|
280.91
|
4.60%
|
Magnit Family
|
83.29
|
14.18%
|
80.55
|
16.18%
|
113.28
|
15.00%
|
Drogerie Stores
|
111.41
|
19.63%
|
108.16
|
26.19%
|
154.05
|
18.09%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q and 12M 2017 Operating Highlights:
|
|
4Q 2017
|
4Q 2016
|
Y-o-Y, %
|
12M 2017
|
12M 2016
|
Y-o-Y, %
|
New Store Openings (NET)
|
653
|
695
|
n/a
|
2,291
|
1,970
|
n/a
|
Convenience stores
|
382
|
383
|
n/a
|
1,604
|
927
|
n/a
|
Hypermarkets
|
7
|
9
|
n/a
|
6
|
18
|
n/a
|
Magnit Family
|
12
|
15
|
n/a
|
14
|
39
|
n/a
|
Drogerie Stores
|
252
|
288
|
n/a
|
667
|
986
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Stores (EOP)
|
16,350
|
14,059
|
n/a
|
16,350
|
14,059
|
n/a
|
Convenience stores
|
12,125
|
10,521
|
n/a
|
12,125
|
10,521
|
n/a
|
Hypermarkets
|
243
|
237
|
n/a
|
243
|
237
|
n/a
|
Magnit Family
|
208
|
194
|
n/a
|
208
|
194
|
n/a
|
Drogerie Stores
|
3,774
|
3 107
|
n/a
|
3,774
|
3,107
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Selling Space, th. sq. m.
|
192.46
|
242.28
|
n/a
|
687.27
|
653.95
|
n/a
|
Convenience stores
|
116.74
|
132.60
|
n/a
|
505.66
|
332.84
|
n/a
|
Hypermarkets
|
15.27
|
24.30
|
n/a
|
17.94
|
44.53
|
n/a
|
Magnit Family
|
13.22
|
16.45
|
n/a
|
16.26
|
42.58
|
n/a
|
Drogerie Stores
|
47.24
|
68.93
|
n/a
|
147.41
|
234.00
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m.
|
5,754.94
|
5,067.67
|
13.56%
|
5,754.94
|
5,067.67
|
13.56%
|
Convenience stores
|
3,958.06
|
3,452.40
|
14.65%
|
3,958.06
|
3,452.40
|
14.65%
|
Hypermarkets
|
701.62
|
683.67
|
2.62%
|
701.62
|
683.67
|
2.62%
|
Magnit Family
|
229.01
|
212.76
|
7.64%
|
229.01
|
212.76
|
7.64%
|
Drogerie Stores
|
866.25
|
718.84
|
20.51%
|
866.25
|
718.84
|
20.51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Customers, million
|
1,051.98
|
966.69
|
8.82%
|
4,040.50
|
3,817.13
|
5.85%
|
Convenience stores
|
885.75
|
809.30
|
9.45%
|
3,403.63
|
3,220.10
|
5.70%
|
Hypermarkets
|
64.01
|
64.05
|
(0.07%)
|
249.29
|
262.10
|
(4.89%)
|
Magnit Family
|
34.83
|
32.60
|
6.83%
|
133.99
|
127.00
|
5.50%
|
Drogerie Stores
|
67.39
|
60.74
|
10.95%
|
253.59
|
207.93
|
21.96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LFL Results
|
Formats
|
4Q 2017 - 4Q 2016[4]
|
# of Stores
|
Average Ticket
|
Traffic
|
Sales
|
Convenience Stores
|
9,436
|
(1.78%)
|
(1.99%)
|
(3.73%)
|
Hypermarkets
|
222
|
(4.20%)
|
(2.80%)
|
(6.88%)
|
Magnit Family
|
169
|
(1.44%)
|
(2.84%)
|
(4.24%)
|
Drogerie
|
2,830
|
2.24%
|
(4.98%)
|
(2.85%)
|
Total
|
12,657
|
(1.95%)
|
(2.27%)
|
(4.17%)
|
Formats
|
12M 2017 - 12M 20164
|
# of Stores
|
Average Ticket
|
Traffic
|
Sales
|
Convenience Stores
|
7,848
|
1.23%
|
(2.63%)
|
(1.42%)
|
Hypermarkets
|
221
|
(2.53%)
|
(7.91%)
|
(10.24%)
|
Magnit Family
|
165
|
(1.21%)
|
(6.70%)
|
(7.82%)
|
Drogerie
|
2,711
|
1.17%
|
(1.14%)
|
0.02%
|
Total
|
10,945
|
(0.21%)
|
(3.17%)
|
(3.37%)
4Q and FY 2017 Key Financial Results, million RUR
|
|
4Q 2017
|
4Q 2016
|
Growth Rate
|
FY 2017
|
FY 2016
|
Growth Rate
|
Net Sales
|
302,304.97
|
284,674.68
|
6.19%
|
1,143,290.40
|
1,074,811.55
|
6.37%
|
Convenience stores
|
222,319.51
|
207,440.08
|
7.17%
|
846,112.98
|
790,157.07
|
7.08%
|
Hypermarkets
|
38,853.16
|
40,394.25
|
(3.82%)
|
146,435.21
|
157,688.53
|
(7.14%)
|
Magnit Family
|
16,191.01
|
15,161.85
|
6.79%
|
59,779.10
|
56,910.82
|
5.04%
|
Drogerie Stores
|
21,830.20
|
19,468.53
|
12.13%
|
78,785.81
|
64,449.43
|
22.24%
|
Wholesale
|
3,111.09
|
2,209.97
|
40.78%
|
12,177.30
|
5,605.71
|
117.23%
|
Gross Profit
|
76,839.74
|
78,327.86
|
(1.90%)
|
304,712.21
|
295,759.01
|
3.03%
|
Gross Margin, %
|
25.42%
|
27.51%
|
n/a
|
26.65%
|
27.52%
|
n/a
|
EBITDAR
|
33,976.01
|
37,822.97
|
(10.17%)
|
137,079.94
|
146,264.42
|
(6.28%)
|
EBITDAR Margin, %
|
11.24%
|
13.29%
|
n/a
|
11.99%
|
13.61%
|
n/a
|
EBITDA
|
22,324.89
|
27,539.16
|
(18.93%)
|
91,775.69
|
107,793.02
|
(14.86%)
|
EBITDA Margin, %
|
7.38%
|
9.67%
|
n/a
|
8.03%
|
10.03%
|
n/a
|
EBIT
|
13,518.38
|
20,638.86
|
(34.50%)
|
58,073.50
|
81,967.38
|
(29.15%)
|
EBIT Margin, %
|
4.47%
|
7.25%
|
n/a
|
5.08%
|
7.63%
|
n/a
|
Net Income
|
7,859.05
|
13,485.38
|
(41.72%)
|
35,530.64
|
54,408.99
|
(34.70%)
|
Net Income Margin, %
|
2.60%
|
4.74%
|
n/a
|
3.11%
|
5.06%
|
n/a
4Q and FY 2017 Key Financial Results, USD million[5]
|
|
4Q 2017
|
4Q 2016
|
Growth Rate
|
FY 2017
|
FY 2016
|
Growth Rate
|
Net sales
|
5,175.75
|
4,513.73
|
14.67%
|
19,592.69
|
16,033.61
|
22.20%
|
Convenience stores
|
3,806.32
|
3,289.12
|
15.72%
|
14,499.93
|
11,787.25
|
23.01%
|
Hypermarkets
|
665.20
|
640.48
|
3.86%
|
2,509.48
|
2,352.34
|
6.68%
|
Magnit Family
|
277.21
|
240.40
|
15.31%
|
1,024.44
|
848.97
|
20.67%
|
Drogerie Stores
|
373.75
|
308.69
|
21.08%
|
1,350.16
|
961.43
|
40.43%
|
Wholesale
|
53.26
|
35.04
|
52.01%
|
208.68
|
83.62
|
149.56%
|
Gross Profit
|
1,315.57
|
1,241.95
|
5.93%
|
5,221.89
|
4,412.02
|
18.36%
|
Gross Margin, %
|
25.42%
|
27.51%
|
n/a
|
26.65%
|
27.52%
|
n/a
|
EBITDAR
|
581.70
|
599.71
|
(3.00%)
|
2,349.15
|
2,181.91
|
7.66%
|
EBITDAR Margin, %
|
11.24%
|
13.29%
|
n/a
|
11.99%
|
13.61%
|
n/a
|
EBITDA
|
382.22
|
436.65
|
(12.47%)
|
1,572.77
|
1,608.01
|
(2.19%)
|
EBITDA Margin, %
|
7.38%
|
9.67%
|
n/a
|
8.03%
|
10.03%
|
n/a
|
EBIT
|
231.45
|
327.25
|
(29.27)%
|
995.21
|
1,222.76
|
(18.61)%
|
EBIT Margin, %
|
4.47%
|
7.25%
|
n/a
|
5.08%
|
7.63%
|
n/a
|
Net Income
|
134.55
|
213.82
|
(37.07%)
|
608.89
|
811.65
|
(24.98%)
|
Net Income Margin, %
|
2.60%
|
4.74%
|
n/a
|
3.11%
|
5.06%
|
n/a
Notes:
1) Net revenue in USD terms is calculated using the average exchange rate for the period.
2) This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016.
3) Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals.
For further information, please contact:
|
Timothy Post
|
Head of Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
|
Dina Svishcheva
|
Deputy Director, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101
|
Media Inquiries
|
Media Relations Department
[email protected]
Company description:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.
[1] Based on management accounts
[3] Based on the average exchange rate for October 2017 - 57.7305 RUB per 1 USD, November 2017 - 58.9212 RUB per 1 USD, December 2017 - 58.5888 RUB per 1 USD
[4] LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by December 1, 2016.
[5] Based on the average exchange rate for 4Q 2017 - 58.4080 RUB per 1 USD, 4Q 2016 - 63.0685 RUB per 1 USD, FY 2017 - 58.3529 RUB per 1 USD, FY 2016 - 67.0349 RUB per 1 USD