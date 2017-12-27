Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' announces the change of share in the charter capital

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

PJSC 'Magnit' announces the change of share in the charter capital



27-Dec-2017 / 16:28 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PJSC "Magnit" announces the change of share in the charter capital Krasnodar, Russia (December 27, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by Sergey Galitskiy, member of the BOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit". On December 27, 2017 the Company was notified on the following change of share of Sergey Galitskiy in the charter capital. Date of change December 27, 2017 Share in the charter capital before change 27.601127% Stake of ordinary shares before change 27.601127% Share of the person in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" after change on the basis of the placed shares indicated in the current edition of the PJSC "Magnit" Charter 34.264352% Stake of PJSC "Magnit" ordinary shares owned by the person after the change on the basis of the placed shares indicated in the current edition of the PJSC "Magnit" Charter 34.264352% Share of the person in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" after change on the basis of the number of shares factually placed within the additional issue of PJSC "Magnit" shares which is known by PJSC "Magnit" at the moment of this announcement publication 32.123867% Stake of PJSC "Magnit" ordinary shares owned by the person after the change on the basis of the number of shares factually placed within the additional issue of PJSC "Magnit" shares which is known by PJSC "Magnit" at the moment of this announcement publication 32.123867%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Sergey Galitskiy 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the BOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit" b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities (repurchase agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 6186.42 2800000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 6186.42 2800000 e) Date of the transaction December 27, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 4.2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities (repurchase agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 6186.42 2100000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 6186.42 2100000 e) Date of the transaction December 27, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 4.3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of securities (agreement for sale and purchase of securities) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 6202 99164 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 6202 99164 e) Date of the transaction December 27, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 4.4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities (repurchase agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 6186.42 1500000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 6186.42 1500000 e) Date of the transaction December 27, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: [email protected] Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: [email protected] Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department [email protected]

Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

