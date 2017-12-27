Log in
Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12/27/2017 | 04:24pm CET

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions bypersons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (December 27, 2017):Magnit PJSC, oneof Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

LAVRENO LIMITED

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities:Galitskiy Sergey (member of theBOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit")

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

а)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company"Magnit"

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares in course of open subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(RUB)

6185

volume6300836

d)

Aggregated information-Aggregated volume-Price

Price(RUB)

6185

Aggregated volume6300836

e)

Date of the transaction

December 27, 2017

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

4.2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of securities (repurchase agreement)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(RUB)

6186.42

volume2800000

d)

Aggregated information-Aggregated volume-Price

Price(RUB)

6186.42

Aggregated volume2800000

e)

Date of the transaction

December 27, 2017

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

4.3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of securities (repurchase agreement)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(RUB)

6186.42

volume2100000

d)

Aggregated information-Aggregated volume-Price

Price(RUB)

6186.42

Aggregated volume2100000

e)

Date of the transaction

December 27, 2017

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

4.4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of securities (agreement for sale and purchase of securities)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(RUB)

6202

volume99164

d)

Aggregated information-Aggregated volume-Price

Price(RUB)

6202

Aggregated volume99164

e)

Date of the transaction

December 27, 2017

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

4.5.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of securities (repurchase agreement)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(RUB)

6186.42

volume1500000

d)

Aggregated information-Aggregated volume-Price

Price(RUB)

6186.42

Aggregated volume1500000

e)

Date of the transaction

December 27, 2017

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Timothy Post

Head of Investor Relations Email:[email protected]

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600

Dina Svishcheva

Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email:[email protected]Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department[email protected]

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

Magnit OAO published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 15:24:09 UTC.

