Magnum Mining and Exploration : Appointment of Director

6 August 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam

Appointment of Director

Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited ('Magnum' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Francesco Cannavo to the Company's Board of Directors as a non-executive Director, with immediate effect.

Francesco Cannavo is an experienced public company director with significant business and investment experience working with companies operating across various industries and in particular resources. This experience includes tenures as a non-executive director at Fortis Mining Ltd, Hannan's Reward Ltd and GBM Resources Ltd.

Francesco is an entrepreneur with a strong network of investors and industry contacts in the public company sector throughout the Asia-Pacific region and has extensive experience in capital raisings, investment activities and IPO's. He has been instrumental in assisting several listed and unlisted companies achieve their growth strategies through the raising of investment capital and the acquisition of assets.

Francesco is currently a non-executive director of ASX-listed companies, WONHE Multimedia Commerce Ltd (ASX:WMC) and Lifespot Health Ltd (ASX:LSH).

Magnum Chairman, Howard Dawson commented "The Company is very pleased that Francesco has agreed to join the Magnum board. Francesco has significant resource and capital markets experience and these attributes will assist Magnum greatly as the Company advances the Gravelotte emerald project and undertakes a range of exploration activities throughout Australia"

Magnum Mining & Exploration Ltd

ABN: 70 003 170 376

Suite 2, Churchill Court, 234 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice for Mr Francesco Cannavo is attached.

Yours sincerely

Magnum Mining and Exploration Ltd

_____________________

Grant Button

Managing Director

Name of Director Francesco Cannavo Date of appointment 6 August 2018

