Magnum Mining and Exploration : Appointment of Director

MAGNUM MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.
Appointment of Director

08/06/2018 | 03:56am CEST

6 August 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam

Appointment of Director

Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited ('Magnum' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Francesco Cannavo to the Company's Board of Directors as a non-executive Director, with immediate effect.

Francesco Cannavo is an experienced public company director with significant business and investment experience working with companies operating across various industries and in particular resources. This experience includes tenures as a non-executive director at Fortis Mining Ltd, Hannan's Reward Ltd and GBM Resources Ltd.

Francesco is an entrepreneur with a strong network of investors and industry contacts in the public company sector throughout the Asia-Pacific region and has extensive experience in capital raisings, investment activities and IPO's. He has been instrumental in assisting several listed and unlisted companies achieve their growth strategies through the raising of investment capital and the acquisition of assets.

Francesco is currently a non-executive director of ASX-listed companies, WONHE Multimedia Commerce Ltd (ASX:WMC) and Lifespot Health Ltd (ASX:LSH).

Magnum Chairman, Howard Dawson commented "The Company is very pleased that Francesco has agreed to join the Magnum board. Francesco has significant resource and capital markets experience and these attributes will assist Magnum greatly as the Company advances the Gravelotte emerald project and undertakes a range of exploration activities throughout Australia"

Magnum Mining & Exploration Ltd

ABN: 70 003 170 376

Suite 2, Churchill Court, 234 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 189, South Perth WA 6951 Tel: +61 8 9474 2956 Fax: +61 8 9474 2937 Email:[email protected]Web: www.mmel.com.au

Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice for Mr Francesco Cannavo is attached.

Yours sincerely

Magnum Mining and Exploration Ltd

_____________________

Grant Button

Managing Director

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Francesco Cannavo

Date of appointment

6 August 2018

Part 1 ‐ Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

Disclaimer

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
