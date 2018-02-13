Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt    MTEL   HU0000073507

MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI NYRT (MTEL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi : X, Y, Z? Telekom believes there is another generation, too

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:11am CET

Budapest,February 13, 201811:00

X, Y, Z? Telekom believes there is another generation, too

  • Telekom's new brand platform has made its debut
  • Upgrade to be part of Now: Telekom connects everyone to the opportunities offered by the digital world

Generation 'Now' - this describes in Telekom's new campaign those people who are not determined by their age but rather their skills to leverage the opportunities offered by the internet. The campaign was delivered by DDB.

The film shows one's age is irrelevant as with the help of the internet anyone can do much better and upgrade himself - be it keeping contact with friends, smart gardening, digital astronomical observation or e-sports. There is only one world for Generation Now, and it is already digitalized and full of opportunities. They are the ambassadors of positive changes.

The short film, focusing on Generation Now and Telekom's network, is not simply the first piece of this year's campaign but it launches a new, all-year platform for the brand where the central theme is digital optimism. Telekom believes that technology is the engine of development thus going forward means leveraging digital opportunities both by the individual and the society.

'As a market-leading service provider, we are committed to connect everyone to the opportunities offered by the digital world - corresponding to one's own knowledge on technology. Our high-speed network and digital solutions help customers to make their lives easier, simpler, more organized and enjoyable '- said Zoltán Pereszlényi, Telekom's residential marketing director.

Upgrade to be Part of Now! - says the main line of the campaign. You do not have to wait for the future, the opportunities offered by the digital world are just an arm's length from you, in the present. In Now all of us can do more, new opportunities open so that everyone can be part of the remarkable age, where we live.

'Our objective is not to leave anyone out from Now, rather, everybody should use the opportunity thereby bringing out the best from oneself. Generation Now is an attitude; therefore anyone is included, regardless of the age, who lives in an open manner and is curious about new things and is brave enough to make new initiatives' - added Béla Attila Szabó, Telekom's brand and residential communication director, referring to Telekom's new TV Commercial.

Interesting points, behind the scenes: In the film you may see a cameo appearance by Dorina Rostás, a new 13-year-old YouTube star, performing the song: Party, Party! as well as Domoszlay 'koloRRR' Ádám, pro e-sportsman. Both are credible representatives of generation Now as they both use the opportunities offered by the digital world and besides their talents and persistence their success is partly attributable to the internet.

CREDITS:

Client side:
Customer: Magyar Telekom
Group Communication Director: Béla Szabó
Brand strategy: András Bödör
Marketing communication expert: Ákos Moldván
External communication: Ildikó Zoltai
Media: Krisztina Kovács

Agencies:
Advertising agency: DDB
Creative director: Karolina Galácz, Zsolt Balogh
Strategy: Sarolta Gál
Client service director: Detti Simon
Digital & business transformation director: László ÁgostonArt director: Guilherme Somensato, Carlos Ramas, Fabiano Gomes
Dialogues: Máté Nagy, Dániel Trencsényi,
Account: Timi Balogh, Orsolya Palla, Nikolett Feke
Producer: Alexandra Kemenyiczki, Nóra Juhász
Digital project manager: Zsófi Maul

Media agency: Wavemaker
Business unit director: Gurdon-Koros Edina
Digital Lead: Malonyai Károly
Communication Manager: Bak Béla

PR agency: Uniomedia
Deputy Managing Director: Győri Krisztina
Senior Account Director: Kádár Andrea
Account Director: Szabó Hedvig

Production:
Production company: CineSuper Kft.
Producer: Zoltán Mártonffy
Director: Bálint Sós
Cameraman: Márk Győri and Dániel Rácz
Producer: Kitti Maretics

Post production:
Editor: Márton Gothár
Colorist: Anna Stalter
VFX: Focus Fox Balázs Deimanik

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:10:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI
11:11aMAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : X, Y, Z? Telekom believes there is another generatio..
PU
10:16aMAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : Telekom has connected the 2700th small community to ..
PU
02/06MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : Days of unlimited mobile net at Telekom beginning fr..
PU
01/29MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : Hungarian operators deny alleged ‘auction coll..
AQ
01/16DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Magyar Telekom adds ShortsTV to line-up
AQ
2017MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : Announcement of share purchase transaction of a supe..
PU
2017MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : Correction of share purchase transaction of a superv..
PU
2017MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : transfers treasury shares to the ESOP Organization
PU
2017MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : NMHH final resolutions on regulation regarding whole..
PU
2017MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : 2018 corporate events calendar
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/01'Safer' Dividend Comm Services Stocks Show Telefonica, China Mobile, Orange, .. 
201716 'Safer' Dividend Communication Services Dogs Found For December 
2017Top Gain 'Safer' Dividend Comm Services Dogs Led By TDS, China Telecom, & Com.. 
2017Magyar Telekom?s subsidiary to acquire Hungarian IT company 
2017Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc. ADR reports Q3 results 
Financials ( HUF)
Sales 2017 595 B
EBIT 2017 72 856 M
Net income 2017 35 937 M
Debt 2017 326 B
Yield 2017 5,43%
P/E ratio 2017 13,26
P/E ratio 2018 12,67
EV / Sales 2017 1,35x
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
Capitalization 480 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 532  HUF
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Mattheisen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyula László Pap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Hauber Chairman
János Szabó Chief Financial Officer
Kim Kyllesbech Larsen Chief Technology & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI NYRT1 895
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.76%200 056
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-9.05%94 439
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-11.32%75 602
TELEFONICA-7.42%47 848
ORANGE-7.43%43 670
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.