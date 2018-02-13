Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi : X, Y, Z? Telekom believes there is another generation, too

Budapest,February 13, 201811:00

X, Y, Z? Telekom believes there is another generation, too

Telekom's new brand platform has made its debut

Upgrade to be part of Now: Telekom connects everyone to the opportunities offered by the digital world

Generation 'Now' - this describes in Telekom's new campaign those people who are not determined by their age but rather their skills to leverage the opportunities offered by the internet. The campaign was delivered by DDB.



The film shows one's age is irrelevant as with the help of the internet anyone can do much better and upgrade himself - be it keeping contact with friends, smart gardening, digital astronomical observation or e-sports. There is only one world for Generation Now, and it is already digitalized and full of opportunities. They are the ambassadors of positive changes.

The short film, focusing on Generation Now and Telekom's network, is not simply the first piece of this year's campaign but it launches a new, all-year platform for the brand where the central theme is digital optimism. Telekom believes that technology is the engine of development thus going forward means leveraging digital opportunities both by the individual and the society.

'As a market-leading service provider, we are committed to connect everyone to the opportunities offered by the digital world - corresponding to one's own knowledge on technology. Our high-speed network and digital solutions help customers to make their lives easier, simpler, more organized and enjoyable '- said Zoltán Pereszlényi, Telekom's residential marketing director.

Upgrade to be Part of Now! - says the main line of the campaign. You do not have to wait for the future, the opportunities offered by the digital world are just an arm's length from you, in the present. In Now all of us can do more, new opportunities open so that everyone can be part of the remarkable age, where we live.

'Our objective is not to leave anyone out from Now, rather, everybody should use the opportunity thereby bringing out the best from oneself. Generation Now is an attitude; therefore anyone is included, regardless of the age, who lives in an open manner and is curious about new things and is brave enough to make new initiatives' - added Béla Attila Szabó, Telekom's brand and residential communication director, referring to Telekom's new TV Commercial.

Interesting points, behind the scenes: In the film you may see a cameo appearance by Dorina Rostás, a new 13-year-old YouTube star, performing the song: Party, Party! as well as Domoszlay 'koloRRR' Ádám, pro e-sportsman. Both are credible representatives of generation Now as they both use the opportunities offered by the digital world and besides their talents and persistence their success is partly attributable to the internet.

